The Texas Longhorns are dealing with some notable injury news as they head into the toughest stretch of their non-conference schedule.

Texas guard Isaiah Johnson is dealing with a lower-body injury after his "butt tightened up," according to head coach Sean Miller. Johnson played just four minutes in Sunday's 97-61 win over Southern Indiana before exiting and never returning to the bench.

Eric Henry of Horns247 was the first to report the news that Johnson had been dealing a "glute strain."

What Sean Miller Said About Isaiah Johnson's Injury

Texas Longhorns guard Isaiah Johnson (2) dribbles up the court in the second half against the Baylor Bears at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller said he doesn't know what Johnson's status will be moving forward but that he's "dying for some good news."

"I don't know, I'm dying for some good news. I'm addicted to it," Miller said of Johnson. "All coaches are. Bad news is just like seems like it comes more often, but you want good news. We were precautionary. He played the first couple minutes. That doesn't mean anything, though. He wasn't feeling good, and hopefully we can get him back feeling better."

The Longhorns will travel to San Diego for their next game to play Georgetown in the Rady Children's Invitational on Thanksgiving Day.

Isaiah Johnson Injury Presents Another Issue for Texas

The Longhorns are already without Saint Mary's transfer guard Mikey Lewis, who has yet to play this season after suffering a foot injury in practice that required surgery. He's expected to return at some point in December and recently shed the walking boot he had been wearing.

However, he will likely take some time to ramp up once he returns to the court. This could leave Texas thin in the backcourt, meaning the freshmen guards could have to step up in some key games to close out the non-conference schedule.

Who Steps Up if Isaiah Johnson Misses Time?

When it comes to the starting lineup, it wouldn't be surprising to see Amari Evans or Joe Sterling get the nod in place of Johnson while moving Austin Goosby to full-time point guard. Evans provides a strong physical presence off the bench but doesn't provide a consistency as a shooter.

As a result, Sterling could potentially be an option for Miller in the starting lineup due to the 3-point threat he brings to the table.

As far as the rotation goes, Evans, Sterling Bo Ogden will all be tasked with increased playing time moving forward, regardless of who starts.

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