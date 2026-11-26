The Texas Longhorns are on the brink of starting their toughest part of the non-conference schedule this season.

No. 7 Texas is facing off against Georgetown in San Diego on Thanksgiving Day in the first of two games for the Longhorns at the Rady Children's Invitational. The winner will face the winner of UCLA/Saint Mary's on Friday.

Texas will be looking to stay unbeaten on the young season while adding a second high-major win to its resume after taking down Baylor in San Antonio earlier this month.

How to Watch Texas vs. Georgetown

Texas Longhorns guard Amari Evans (1) moves to the free throw line during the second half against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Moody Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. Georgetown Hoyas



What: Rady Children's Invitational



When: Thursday, Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m. CT



Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion (San Diego, CA)



TV/Streaming: FS1



Radio: Longhorn Radio Network



Radio Announcers: Roger Wallace (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst)



Last Season: Texas - finished with a 21-15 record after falling in the Sweet 16 to Purdue. Georgetown - finished with a 16-18 record and didn't qualify for the Big East Tournament



Series History: Georgetown leads, 2-1. Last meeting: Georgetown 82-66 (Nov. 21, 2019; New York, N.Y.)

Betting Odds, Via FanDuel

Spread: Texas - 8.5 (-385), Georgetown +8.5 (310)



Over/Under: 154.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injuries for Texas

Isaiah Johnson, G



Johnson suffered a glute injury in the win over Southern Utah. Sean Miller said he doesn't know if Johnson will miss any time. His status will be one to watch ahead of tipoff.

Mikey Lewis, G



Lewis has yet to play this season after undergoing surgery on a foot injury he suffered during fall camp. Miller said that Lewis "might be able to play" in San Diego but that the team won't rush him back. If Lewis does suit up, expect to be on a minute restriction.

John Clark, F



Clark, who missed all of last season while redshirting, re-aggravated a foot injury that he had dealt with since high school and will miss over a month. He will be reevaluated later in the year to determine if he will be able to play this season. Miller said that there's a possibility he could have to undergo offseason surgery.

What Sean Miller Said About The Rady Children's Invitational

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller enters the court before the start of the game against the Chicago State Cougars at Moody Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller said that Texas' first and only MTE (multi-team event) of the season gives the Longhorns a great opportunity to grow early in the year.

"We're excited about the tournament in general. Not only that, but I lived in the West for quite some time, and you know, the beauty of San Diego, especially around the holiday season, late November. It's can't imagine too many better places to be over that three or four day period of time, so you have that. But the other part of it is what you said, you seek out great opportunity in competition to both learn about your team, but also to put yourself in a position to to compete and and get meaningful victories or me and play in meaningful games. And it's a challenge certainly to play two games in two days, especially against that field. But again, I think that's why we're coming out there because of the great opportunity it presents."

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