3 Takeaways from Texas Longhorns WBB 72-Point Win Over Incarnate Word
On Monday, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns opened their 2025-26 regular season with a 123-51 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Coming off a record-breaking year, Texas women’s basketball finished the 2024-25 season with a 35-4 overall record, the SEC title in hand, all while reaching the NCAA tournament semifinals for the first time since 2003. Despite falling 64-45 to South Carolina in the Final Four, they enter this season with high ambitions and even higher expectations.
With Texas’ first win under its belt — here are three takeaways from the season opener.
The Longhorns Dominated
On both sides of the ball, Texas showcased sheer domination.
Only allowing 51 points and 11 turnovers on their home court, the Longhorns didn’t allow time or space for any second-chances from the Cardinals. With an aggressive 46 rebounds and 25 turnovers, the Longhorns seized their opportunities and scored over 60 points before and after the half.
The starters certainly made their mark, with a whopping total of 28 rebounds, 13 assists and 75 points. Further, between the players that made their Texas debut — guards Aaliyah Crump and Grace Prenter as well as forwards Breya Cunningham and Teya Sidberry — they each proved to make an impressive first impression in Monday’s game. With a combined 18 rebounds and two assists across 41 points.
The Returners Are Hungry
After ending last season on both a high yet sour note, one can only imagine that the returning players would want to show their offseason growth. That proved true.
The seven returners — guards Rori Harmon, Jordan Lee, Sarah Graves and Bryanna Preston, as well as forwards Madison Booker and Justice Carlton and center Kyla Oldacre — had a total of 25 rebounds and 14 assists across 82 points.
Aaliyah Crump Shines in Debut
Freshman guard Aaliyah Crump was the Longhorns’ highly sought-after acquisition. A part of the USA Basketball team since 2022, the Minnesota-native was the No. 5 recruit in the 2025 class, according to ESPN. As for her collegiate debut with Texas, she did not disappoint.
Scoring 16 points, the true freshman recorded an additional two steals, two assists and five rebounds in her collegiate debut. Thus, proving to be a valuable addition to Texas’ starting lineup.
Next up, Crump and the Lady Longhorns will face the No. 24 Richmond Spiders in Austin on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. CT on SECN+.