3 Texas Longhorns Plan To Enter the Transfer Portal

After losing to the eventual champions in the Final Four, things are about to change for the Texas Longhorns. With the transfer portal opening up, some players are looking for new opportunities despite multiple impact players, including guard Rori Harmon and super-sub forward Kyla Oldacre, graduating.

A trio of Texas players, including two underclassmen, plan to enter the transfer portal, complicating things as the Longhorns seek to defend their SEC title.

3 Texas Longhorns Leave in Portal, Including 1 Starter

Texas Longhorns guard Aaliyah Crump brings the ball up court chased by Alabama Crimson Tide guard Karly Weathers during the second half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Among the players set to enter the transfer portal are two of the Longhorns’ top-six scorers, according to multiple reports. Justice Carlton started 28 of 38 games as a sophomore, averaging 8.5 points and 4.0 rebounds. The 6’1” forward made a difference crashing the glass, averaging 2.3 offensive rebounds per game.

Freshman guard Aaliyah Crump is also planning to enter the portal after starting five of 24 games and averaging 7.9 points per game in her first season in Austin, Texas. She was the No. 5 recruit in her class, according to ESPN, and opened the season as a starter before a foot injury sidelined her.

Crump returned in January after nearly two months away from the hardwood and came off the bench. In 11 conference games, she played 16.5 minutes per game and under 10 minutes in three different contests.

Meanwhile, Aaliyah Moore is also planning to enter the portal after being sidelined all season from an injury the previous year. She had surgery on both knees and took a redshirt season. She will be a grad transfer heading into 2026, having started 57 of 90 games, and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team as a junior. She also had a season-ending injury as a sophomore.

Texas Longhorns forward Aaliyah Moore looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Moody Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

All three have contributed significantly to the Longhorns’ program despite having varied tenures with the team. While Moore did not play in 2025, her departure costs Texas a veteran option who is familiar with the system. Meanwhile, Crump and Carlton were young pieces who could have been starters in 2026.

Crump’s demeanor was noticeably different following her injury, which was understandable after coming off the bench. Her minutes were limited late in the season, and she was 5-for-18 in five NCAA Tournament games.

However, she would likely have moved into a starter role following veteran guard Harmon's exit, whose eligibility would have expired after a legendary career with the Longhorns. As well, Oldacre was on her way out, and both Carlton and Moore could have been starters or high-minute contributors in 2026.

Crump was a top recruit and was heavily pursued by Ohio State and Baylor, making them potential options for the 6’1” guard from Shakopee, Minn. Kevin McGuff and Nicki Collen are accomplished coaches who could be interested in her renewed availability.

Carlton and Moore bring veteran leadership and will likely land with big programs, where they could become immediate contributors.

Texas Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer talks with forward Justice Carlton in the second half against the UCLA Bruins during a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another potential explanation for the trio’s departure is the pressure of the Longhorns’ incoming freshman class. Crump was the only addition made as a recruit last offseason, but Texas has three of the top 50 players in the Class of 2026 and one of the top classes in the country.

Guard Brihanna Crittendon is ranked eighth by Rivals’ Industry Rankings, and Addison Bjorn is ranked 14th. Both are 6’2” guards, potentially cramping the guard rotation while adding more size and skill. Aaliah Spaight is also a high-profile recruit and is a four-star, 5’7” guard.

With Harmon and Oldacre graduating, as well as guards Ashton Judd and Sarah Graves and forward Teya Sidberry, Texas will have plenty of roster spots available, making the team a candidate for a busy transfer portal cycle.

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