Texas Longhorns' Aaliyah Moore Out For Extended Period With Injury

After missing three straight games, the Texas Longhorns' starter will be out for an undisclosed amount of time due to injury.

Lindsey Plotkin

Jan 20, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Aaliyah Moore (23) scores a basket against Maryland Terrapins guard Emily Fisher (3) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
After missing her third straight game due to knee pain she suffered before the Jan. 26 game against Ole Miss, Texas Longhorns' head coach Vic Schaefer announced after No. 5 Texas' win over Texas A&M that senior forward Aaliyah Moore will be out for an extended period of time.

When asked about her absence and if there was a timetable for her return, Schaefer did not have a positive prognosis.

"She's not going to be available for a while," Schaefer said. "And so we'll see out long. I don't really have an answer right now, but we're hoping to get her back and and I know A-Mo will do her very best to get back."

Aaliyah Moore
Jan 5, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Aaliyah Moore (23) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Moore missed the majority of the 2022-2023 season with a torn ACL. She played just nine games that season, starting all of them. Up until the Ole Miss game this season, Moore had played in and started all 19 of Texas' games. Her current injury is affecting the same leg as her previous one.

She averaged 7.9 points per game and 4.6 rebounds and was a key part of the Texas lineup. Without Moore, Texas will have to figure out how to build its lineup without a key scorer.

Going into the toughest stretch of their SEC schedule, Schaefer needs his freshman to step up in her absence. Junior guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda has been starting in her absence and has been improving as she's played more. Against Texas A&M, she had 10 points and six rebounds.

Though he is confident in his players, he knows there needs to be improvement from some, especially the younger of the group.

"I need Justice (Carlton) to get better, I need her to work," Schaefer said. "You know, we need her to be better. Her and Jak are the answer."

Without Moore, Texas will need to work to improve its four-guard lineup, something that Schaefer has been turning too without her.

While there is no timetable for her return, Schaefer is hopeful Moore will be able to get healthy and return to the court sooner rather than later.

LINDSEY PLOTKIN

Lindsey Plotkin is a journalism major and sports media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a double coverage editor for the Daily Texan on the football and baseball beats, and a staff writer for Texas Longhorns On SI.

