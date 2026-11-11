3 Things We Learned About The Texas Longhorns Before Facing Baylor

The Texas Longhorns moved to 3-0 with another dominant win on Monday, taking down Grambling State in a 93-62 finish.

No. 7 Texas has breezed through its first three games, but the first real test of the season takes place in San Antonio on Sunday against the Baylor Bears.

Here's what Texas showed in Monday's victory before it prepares to face an old Big 12 rival.

Joe Sterling Keeps Showing He's the Real Deal

Texas Longhorns guard Joe Sterling (3) stops in a free throw during the second half against Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Moody Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas freshman guard Joe Sterling continues to show that his early-season success is no fluke. He's given the coaching staff no choice but to keep him as a key part of the rotation, even when Mikey Lewis comes back from injury.

Sterling finished with 13 points, three assists and two steals against Grambling. He's now the second-leading scorer on the team through three games (13.3 points), something no one saw coming.

Even Sean Miller admitted that Sterling's production has been somewhat of a surprise.

"In my time he's as good of a shooter as I've been around. I really mean that," Miller said. "I think for the most part, Joe, he's been more than a pleasant surprise. We believed in him. That's why we brought him to Texas. His maturity, his ability to make shots, and do the other things around making shots that make him a solid player."

Free Throw Issues Could Be Worth Watching

The Longhorns had their struggles at the foul line during certain points last season.

Despite the new-look roster, some of those issues popped up on Monday against Grambling, particularly at the beginning of the game. Texas finished the night 27 of 42 from the line. Aside from John Clark, every Longhorn who shot a free throw missed at least one.

Matas Vokietaitis, Marcus Spears Jr. and David Punch will be getting to the line a ton this season. No expects them to be 90% free throw shooters, and at least one miss per game is expected.

But the rest of the rotation needs to make the most of their trips to the line in order to take Texas' scoring numbers over the top.

Texas Will Need to Be Much Better Against Baylor

Even in another blowout win, the Longhorns showed that there is a lot to clean up. If they are unable to do so in San Antonio on Sunday, they will have trouble against a Baylor squad that picked up impressive exhibition wins over No. 1 Florida and No. 3 Illinois before the start of the season.

In the final 8:06 against Grambling, the Longhorns were outscored 21-8 despite still having multiple starters still in the game.

Anything similar against Baylor will likely result in Texas finding itself in a deep hole that could be hard to climb out of.

Of course, it's likely that the effort level dropped a bit in the closing minutes with the Longhorns up big. But Miller is trying to build a championship-level program, and letting up at any point, regardless of the opponent, isn't the standard.

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