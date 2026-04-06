3 Transfer Portal Point Guards That the Texas Longhorns Should Pursue

A lot of the Texas Longhorns’ needs this offseason revolve around star forward Dailyn Swain. The third-year forward averaged over 17 points per game this season and could be a potential first-round draft pick if he declares.

However, one area of need that will remain regardless of Swain’s decision is a lead guard. Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope are on their way out, and even Chendall Weaver is out of eligibility as a spark off the bench. Texas needs players who can handle the ball and initiate the offense, even if Swain returns.

Simeon Wilcher returns, and Austin Goosby is an exciting recruit who could start as a freshman, but the Longhorns are likely to explore the position further in the portal. These players could address Texas’s biggest area of need.

3 Points Guards Who Can Solve the Longhorns’ Biggest Weakness

Acaden Lewis, Villanova

Villanova Wildcats guard Acaden Lewis controls the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the second half during a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Multiple Villanova Wildcats have left after losing in the first round in Year 1 under Kevin Willard, and their loss could be the Longhorns’ gain. One of the top players in the Class of 2025 is available in the transfer portal, and Texas should be interested.

Acaden Lewis announced on his Instagram that he would be entering the NBA draft and the transfer portal, though it seems more likely that he will return to school for his freshman season. He was a four-star recruit and was heavily pursued by Kentucky.

As a freshman with Villanova, he averaged 12.2 points and 5.3 assists per game and started all 33 games. At 6’2”, he has a smaller frame, but he can handle the ball and operate in the pick-and-roll. He struggled with his efficiency (45.6% from the field; 27.0% from deep) but showed better promise as a shooter coming out of high school in the D.C. area.

Isaiah Johnson, Colorado

Isaiah Johnson of the Colorado Buffaloes drives while being defended by BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa during the second half at the Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Isaiah Johnson did not have similar acclaim coming out of high school in California, and the Colorado Buffaloes were his only power-conference offer. However, he made his mark quickly, starting 15 games and averaging 16.9 points. He was also efficient from deep, shooting 37.8% on 4.6 attempts per game.

Unlike Lewis, Johnson would be primarily added for his scoring punch. He displayed a high upside as a scorer, including the ability to get to the free-throw line and drive to the basket. This opened up opportunities for shooters, and he averaged 3.4 assists per game in conference play

He is heading into his sophomore season, and the young guard could provide a needed threat to score or create a shot whenever he touches the ball.

Dedan Thomas Jr.

Louisiana State Tigers guard Dedan Thomas Jr. drives to the basket past Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

If the Longhorns want a veteran player who can be trusted to operate the offense, Dedan Thomas Jr. could be an option. After starting his career with his hometown UNLV Rebels, he transferred to LSU as a junior and is back in the portal for his final season of eligibility.

In 2025, he averaged a career-high in assists per game (6.5) and a career-low in turnovers per game (1.6). He started 15 of 16 games for the Tigers before he suffered an injury in late January that kept him out for the rest of the season.

Thomas also averages 14.6 points per game and is an above-average three-point shooter with a career average of 34.6%. He can lead the Longhorns’ offense and would be a high-profile addition.

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