Gonzaga's Attempt to Troll Texas Longhorns Went Hilariously Wrong

College sports are a storied tradition, with fan bases knowing only love for the team they are supporting. Oftentimes, proving not to be hesitant to waste an opportunity to troll opposing fan bases, their program might be playing.

That's part of the allure of the NCAA Tournament, bringing together teams that might not normally play each other. That's why fans of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who were favorites to advance past the round of 32, didn't shy away from attempting to troll the Texas Longhorns.

Unfortunately for Bulldog fans, though, it was the Longhorns who got the last laugh, taking control at the end of the game to pull off a win and book their first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2023.

It Was Their Game

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) dunks against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Longhorns are in the midst of an improbable run. Forced to play in the "First Four" game just to book a trip to play in March Madness, they found themselves needing to take down the BYU Cougars and one of the top NBA Draft picks, AJ Dybantsa. After pulling off that upset, first-year head coach Sean Miller and his team were rewarded with the Bulldogs, who have become mainstays in the tournament.

This time it was the Bulldogs band who were attempting to troll the Longhorns as they were warming up, just a few feet away before the game. As the team was in pre-game shoot around, the Bulldogs band was heard chanting "Not your sport" to the team.

In what seems to be an attempt to troll the program, which had not met expectations during the previous two years since a trip to the Sweet 16, resulted in Miller being hired to take over the direction of the program. In that same time span, the Bulldogs also had yet to make it out of the Round of 32.

However, the attempt to troll the Longhorns had no negative effect on them and, in fact, might have made them play with a little extra juice in the contest. They dominated the Bulldogs in their own game, winning the battle in the paint and once again showing that they have become effective in finding ways to close out games.

Now the Longhorns will play in the Sweet 16, this time hoping to pull off another upset as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers. While this may not be their sport, according to the Bulldogs band, a win could certainly make it their year.

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