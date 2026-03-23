How to Watch Texas vs. Purdue In the Sweet 16

The Texas Longhorns will be continuing their Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament. After a thrilling game, and once again showing they could preserve a lead, took down the Gonzaga Bulldogs to book a trip to the second weekend of March Madness.

Now head coach Sean Miller and his team will once again be forced to face another top seed, this time dealing with the Purdue Boilermakers, who have become a staple of success in the college basketball world.

Here is how to watch the exciting matchup, as the Longhorns look to return to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2023.

How to Watch Texas vs. Purdue

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) dunks against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Who: Texas Longhorns 21-14 (9-9 in SEC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers 29-8 (13-7 in Big 10)

Texas Longhorns 21-14 (9-9 in SEC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers 29-8 (13-7 in Big 10) What: Sweet 16 matchup in the NCAA Tournament

Sweet 16 matchup in the NCAA Tournament When: Thursday, March 26 at 6:10 p.m. CT

Thursday, March 26 at 6:10 p.m. CT Where: Sap Center (San Jose, California)

Sap Center (San Jose, California) TV/Streaming:

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 374

Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 374 Radio Announcers: Craig Way (Play-by-play), Roger Wallace (Color Analyst)

Craig Way (Play-by-play), Roger Wallace (Color Analyst) Last Season: The Longhorns finished 19-16 and 6-12 in SEC play, they would make the tournament as a 13 seed and would go on to lose in the quarterfinals against the Tennessee Volunteers. The Boilermakers went 24-12, and 13-7 in Big 10 play. They would make the tournament as a four-seed, but would lose in the Sweet Sixteen to the Houston Cougars.

The Longhorns finished 19-16 and 6-12 in SEC play, they would make the tournament as a 13 seed and would go on to lose in the quarterfinals against the Tennessee Volunteers. The Boilermakers went 24-12, and 13-7 in Big 10 play. They would make the tournament as a four-seed, but would lose in the Sweet Sixteen to the Houston Cougars. Series History: The Longhorns and Boilermakers have met three times before, with the Longohrns emerging victorious in the first two matchups, but the Boilermakers winning the most recent one, and the only neutral site matchup between the two.

Meet the Coaches

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines during the men's Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Sean Miller, Texas: Miller is in his first season as the head coach at the Forty Acres, leaving Xavier, where he was the head coach since 2022. He has a 508-209 record overall as a head coach since 2004. He played five seasons in Pittsburgh as a point guard, earning All-Big East honors once.

Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter has been the long tenured coach for the Boilermakers, taking over in 2005 and amassing over 500 wins during his time there. He has one Final Four appearance and a 25-17 record in the NCAA Tournament. He played guard for the Boilermakers from 1989-1993.

What to Know About the Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) reacts after breaking the record in assists in the NCAA during a NCAA Tournament first round game against the Queens University of Charlotte Royals on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Boilermakers are a veteran crew, mixing a ton of experience with a load of talent as well. They are led by guard Braden Smith, who recently set the NCAA assists record during his storied career with the team, also leads them in scoring on the year and averages 14.3 points per game.

The other leading seniors on the team, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer, are second and third on the team in points per game with 114.3 and 13.8 each, respectively. Kaufman-Renn paces the team in rebounding, averaging 8.5 per game, while their big-man Oscar Cluff is second with an average of 7.5 per game.

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