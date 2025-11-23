Longhorns Country

How to Watch Texas Basketball vs. Arizona State at Maui Invitational

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team will open up the Maui Invitational against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns guard Simeon Wilcher reacts to a three point basket by forward Camden Heide during the second half at Moody Center.
Texas Longhorns guard Simeon Wilcher reacts to a three point basket by forward Camden Heide during the second half at Moody Center. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is heading to paradise for an early-season tournament at the Maui Invitational ahead of Thanksgiving.

Texas (4-1) will open up its three-game slate against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Monday with the other two matchups for the Longhorns still to be determined. This marks Texas' sixth trip to the Maui Invitational.

With the game being in Hawaii, fans in Austin and in Texas will have to stay up a bit late to catch the action.

How to Watch Texas vs. Arizona State

Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain
Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain is congratulated by forward Camden Heide during the first half at Moody Center. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Tipoff Time: 10:30 p.m. CT

When: Monday, Nov. 24

Where: Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii

Texas vs. Arizona State Series History

Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver
Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver drives the ball to the basket against the Rider Broncs during the first half at Moody Center. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Texas leads the all-time series against Arizona State, 4-1.

The last meeting between the two programs came in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 2014.

In that game, Texas center Cameron Ridley made a put-back at the buzzer to send the No. 7-seeded Longhorns to the Round of 32.

Sean Miller Previews Maui Invitational

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller
Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller reacts to a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of the Dick Vitale’s Invitational game at Spectrum Center. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

After the win over Rider, Texas head coach Sean Miller talked about how his team is preparing for the Maui Invitational, an event where the Longhorns will have to play three games in three days.

"We have to mentally get ready to play three games in three days, regardless of the outcomes of the game in that tournament, playing three games in three days in that climate, this far away from home, it's a challenge, not only physically, but also mentally," Miller said.

"The next three or four days, we want to get ready for that tournament, and I think these four games at home have helped us, and now we have to go into the tournament ready to go and to be at our best."

If Texas wins, it will play the winner of Washington State vs. Chaminade. If the Longhorns lose, they play the loser of that same game.

Miller added that his team's bench will play a factor in the tournament.

"I think our bench, the depth will be really be challenged in this tournament," Miller said. "How well we play off the bench, how deep we truly are. We're going to learn a lot about our team in that setting. But I think the mentality of this tournament is, you know, you have to go there understanding your purpose, and that is to win as many as you can."

