Sean Miller Shares Texas Longhorns Injury Update Before Maui Invitational
The Texas Longhorns are dealing with a new injury as they get set to head to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational next week.
Texas forward Nic Codie sat out of Tuesday night's 99-65 home win over Rider due to an injury and was replaced by Camden Heide in the starting lineup. So far this season, Codie is averaging 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game.
When asked by Texas Longhorns on SI about Codie's status after the game, Texas head coach Sean Miller couldn't guarantee he'd be ready for the Maui Invitational.
Sean Miller "Not Sure" What Injury Nic Codie is Dealing With
"We'll have to take a look at it," Miller said when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI. "I'm not sure I know what Nic's injury is. I know he slipped in practice yesterday and wasn't able to play tonight. Hopefully he can bounce back."
Codie had started the team's first four games but could potentially be coming off the bench moving forward after Heide finished with 20 points on 6 of 9 shooting from deep in the win. A transfer from Purdue, Heide has postseason experience at one of the best program's in the country and could add a spark to the starting lineup.
"Oftentimes what happens when a player isn't able to play, others take advantage of the opportunity, I thought certainly Cam, he showed a way of playing, and I think a skill set that really allows the other four players on the court with him," Miller said. "He makes the game easier for them because he can space the court. He strikes fear in the other team. He's a career 40 percent 3-point shooter, so it was great to see him shoot it like that here tonight."
Heide had previously been dealing with an injury of his own, as he missed the home opener against Lafayette with a shoulder issue. Entering Tuesday night, he had scored just five points combined on the season with just one 3-point make.
Whether or not Heide starts, it's clear he will be one of the team's closing five players when things get tigher in SEC play.
As for Codie, he provides solid depth in the frontcourt alongside Matas Vokietaitis and Lassina Traore. Last season as a freshman, Codie averaged 1.7 points in 19 games, which included a 20-point performance against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Texas will play Arizona State in the Maui Invitational opener on Monday.