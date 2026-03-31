Jordan Pope Gives Positive Update on Injury Following Surgery

Jordan Pope gave his all to the Texas Longhorns during their March Madness run. With an appearance in the Elite Eight on the line, he played with a broken foot against the Purdue Boilermakers, leaving no opportunity behind him.

While Texas did not beat Purdue, Pope’s toughness and resiliency were on full display. With the season behind him, he gave an update on his injury after undergoing surgery.

Jordan Pope Gives Positive Update Following Surgery

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope reacts after a basket in the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Pope was one of the many players who stepped up for Texas during their run through the NCAA Tournament. He had 11 points against BYU and was critical late in the game, including hitting the dagger three-point shot. He also had 17 points against Gonzaga.

Through four games, including the First Four, he averaged 11.3 points and 2.8 three-pointers made per game, shooting 35.5% from deep. Notably, though, he suffered an injury against Gonzaga that left him questionable for the Sweet 16.

Despite breaking his foot, Pope suited up and started for the Longhorns, scoring 12 points in the final college basketball game of his career. His dedication to his team was apparent, and he left it all on the court to try to secure another win.

There was initially uncertainty whether his injury would necessitate surgery, but Pope and his team opted for it. On March 31, less than a week after the loss to Purdue, he shared on X that he had undergone surgery and that it was a success. “Shout out to my doctors/surgeons and the University of Texas 🤞🏽,” he said.

Surgery was a success🙏🏽

Shout out to my doctors/surgeons and the University of Texas 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/hZ4KVizEfC — jordan pope 💕 (@jpope0) March 31, 2026

His teammates felt Pope’s toughness. “Coach [Sean Miller] asked him, ‘Are you good?’ He [Pope] said, ‘No, but I'm going to finish the game,’” guard Tramon Mark revealed to the media after the game against Gonzaga.

Pope shared after the loss to Purdue that he had been working alongside the training staff and doctors to ensure that he was not jeopardizing his health by playing. It is possible that if it were any other game, he may have sat, but the stakes undoubtedly factored into his decision.

“It was definitely tough. I’m not sure a lot of guys would have went out there and played,” Pope said to the media after the game against Purdue. “… Thankfully, I was able to go out there and play.”

Miller, the Longhorns’ head coach, emphasized that the decision did not risk Pope’s health further, something he would not have allowed to happen. “If there would have been a chance of that happening then he wouldn’t have had the choice to play,” Miller said.

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope walks off the court after losing to the Purdue Boilermakers during a Sweet 16 game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“It really comes down to Jordan and his family, making sure that they have all the correct information from our doctors and medical staff, and then really leave it up to him,” Miller said. “Then once that happens, really work together and as a team of doctors and us and just try to make him and prepare him as best he can so that if he’s able to play that he can be effective.”

Despite the unexpected ending, it was a successful season for Pope, who stuck around in Austin, Texas, for his final season of eligibility, despite the coaching change. Giving Miller a chance, he executed the team's goals and overdelivered in Year 1.

Pope averaged 13.1 points per game this season. That was the most in his career at Texas and the most since his sophomore season at Oregon State (17.6). He was second in total minutes played and paced the team in three-pointers made.

Between his two seasons at Texas and Oregon State, Pope played in 135 games. The next step in his career lies ahead, and with the surgery a success, he can focus on that journey.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.