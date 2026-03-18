Live Updates for Texas Longhorns vs NC State Wolfpack in March Madness

The Texas Longhorns had an up-and-down regular season in head coach Sean Miller's first year at the helm. The Longhorns concluded the regular season with an 18-13 overall record and a 9-9 mark in the SEC, and after Texas's rough loss in the first round of the SEC Tournament, hopes for the NCAA Tournament sat in limbo.

However, come Selection Sunday, the Longhorns did end up hearing their name, being one of the final teams to make it to the field of 68, earning a spot in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament with a matchup slated against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack head into the First Four battle with a 20-13 overall record and a 10-8 record in the ACC. Just like the Longhorns, the Wolfpack didn't have the best end to the season, losing five of its last six games and winning just two of its last nine. headed into the NCAA Tournament.

Texas Longhorns vs. NC State Wolfpack

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain lays the ball in against the Mississippi Rebels. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Texas and NC State have faced off once this season, all the way back in November, when the two teams squared off in the Maui Invitational. A matchup that pitted the Longhorns against a then-No. 23-ranked Wolfpack squad, which Texas came out on top in a high-scoring 102-97 affair.

In that matchup several months ago, guard Jordan Pope led the way for the Longhorns, scoring a team-high 28 points while shooting 53 percent from the field and from three-point range, along with four assists.

Finding plenty of success against the Longhorns for the Wolfpack was guard Quadir Copeland, who ended the night also scoring 28 points while shooting 71 percent from the field and two of three from beyond the arc in a losing effort.

Copeland is one of the top scorers for the Wolfpack, averaging 13.9 points per game along with Paul McNeil Jr. and forward Ven-Allen Lubin, who also average 13.9 points per game. The Wolfpack's lineup features four players who average double-digit points per game, with forward Darrion Williams not too far behind, averaging 13.8 points per game.

The Longhorns will look to punch a ticket to become the No. 11 seed in the West region and set up a matchup against the No. 6 BYU Cougars in Portland, OR., as they battle the Wolfpack on Tuesday at 8:15 PM at the UD Arena in Dayton, OH. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Live Updates

It'll be the usual starting five for Miller and his squad: guard Jordan Pope, guard Tramon Mark, forward Dailyn Swain, forward Camden Heide and center Matas Vokietaitis.

The Wolfpack wins the tipoff and will have the first possession of the ballgame.

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