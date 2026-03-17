Sean Miller's All-Time NCAA Tournament Record and Best Finishes

For the sixth straight season, the Texas Longhorns are dancing in March. Unfortunately for them though, this marks the second straight season they will be playing in a First Four matchup, looking to play their way into Field of 64.

Looking for a different outcome from last season, after they were eliminated in the First Four matchup, head coach Sean Miller is looking to make a run this year using their high-powered offense.

Slated to play Tuesday night, what is the history in the NCAA Tournament for the Longhorns and for Miller as from before his time in Austin?

Loads of Experience

Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) reacts to a three point basket during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have plenty of experience in the NCAA Tournament, having made the big dance 40 times in program history. Despite all those appearances, the Longhorns are still in search of their first-ever national championship on the hardwood.

Over 40 seasons, the Longhorns hold a 40-42 all-time record in the tournament and have made the Final Four three times in program history. Over the past five seasons, they have reached the second round or beyond only three times, including a regional final appearance in 2023.

Since 2000, they have reached a regional semi-final or further six times, including a dominant stretch at the turn of the century where they reached two regional semifinals and one national semifinal as well during that time.

As for Miller, he has a 22-13 all-time record in the NCAA Tournament.

Miller, despite being in his first season with the Longhorns, is no stranger to the NCAA Tournament, making it 14 times with three different schools. After not making the NCAA Tournament in his first year as a head coach with the Xavier Musketeers, he would rattle off four straight appearances, including a regional final appearance in 2009.

After taking a job with the Arizona Wildcats after the tournament in 2009, he found success there in March as well, making three regional finals, including back-to-back trips in 2014 and 2015. He would miss three straight NCAA Tournaments in 2018 and would return to Xavier after that, once again making his way into the big dance with a regional semifinal appearance in 2023.

Now back with the Longhorns, Miller is looking for his first-ever appearance in the final four, and he's looking to guide his team to both of their first-ever national championships.

The Longhorns will play in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the UD Arena on March 17 at 8:15 p.m. CT