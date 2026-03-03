Spurs vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 3

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs had their 11-game winning streak snapped on Sunday at the hands of the New York Knicks, but they’re looking to bounce back on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tuesday’s game is the front end of a back-to-back for a Philly team that is without Joel Embiid (oblique). The Sixers fell to 12-15 with Embiid out of the lineup this season when they lost to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

As a result, oddsmakers have set the Spurs as road favorites on March 3.

San Antonio is 23-12 against teams that are .500 or better this season, and it could get back on track tonight with the 76ers’ struggles at home. Philly is just 16-15 overall at Xfinity Mobile Arena, and it’s just 17th in the league in net rating over its last 15 games.

Philly remains in the No. 6 spot in the East, but the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are all still within striking distance with over a month left in the regular season.

Let’s dive into this battle between the Spurs and 76ers by taking a look at the latest odds, players to bet in the prop market and my game prediction.

Spurs vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -7.5 (-115)

76ers +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Spurs: -305

76ers: +245

Total

234.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Spurs vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Spurs record: 43-17

76ers record: 33-27

Spurs vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Harrison Ingram – out

Mason Plumlee – out

David Jones Garcia – out

Emanuel Miller – out

76ers Injury Report

MarJon Beauchamp – doubtful

Joel Embiid – out

Paul George – out

Tyrese Martin – doubtful

Johni Broome – out

Dalen Terry – doubtful

Kelly Oubre Jr. – available

Spurs vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Devin Vassell OVER 13.5 Points (-113)

Vassell has been red hot as of late for the Spurs, and he’s one of the players that I focused on in today’s best NBA props for SI Betting :

San Antonio Spurs wing Devin Vassell has been red hot as of late, and I’m buying him against a Philadelphia 76ers team that is just 16th in the league in defensive rating in the 2025-26 season.

Vassell has 14 or more points in four games in a row, shooting 58.8 percent from the field and 57.6 percent from 3 on over 12 field goal attempts per game.

While Vassell’s role has diminished this season with De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle both handling major workloads at the guard spot, he’s still averaging 14.4 points per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from deep.

Victor Wembanyama has been in a bit of a scoring slump, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Spurs lean on Vassell more on Tuesday. The former first-round pick has at least 18 points in three of his last four games.

Spurs vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

The 76ers have struggled at home in the 2025-26 season, going just one game over .500, and I think they’ll have a hard time competing with the Spurs with Embiid out. Philly was dominated on Sunday night on the glass by Boston and Neemias Queta, so Wemby may break out of his mini offensive slump in this game.

As for my best bet, I’m eyeing the Spurs in the first half, where they have been elite against the spread.

San Antonio is 38-22 ATS in the first half of games this season (+12.70 units), and the first-half spread (-3.5) is a little easier to stomach in this matchup than taking the Spurs to win by eight or more.

Philadelphia has also been great against the spread in the first half (37-21-2 this season), but I don’t trust it against the No. 3 defense in the NBA with Embiid out. Remember, the Sixers are three games under .500 this season without the former MVP and nine games over .500 with him.

Pick: Spurs First Half -3.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.