What Texas Longhorns Fans Need to Watch as Summer Recruiting Visits Get Underway

The Texas Longhorns are full steam ahead as they prepare for the 2026 season. A critical year for the team, and quarterback Arch Manning, who will once again face sky-high expectations, but this time, with a surrounding cast of elite talent.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff, though, the summer window is for the future. While plenty of members of the roster are back home for a few weeks before reporting back to campus, the campus doesn't stop, as recruiting visits will pick back up.

With the window nearly opened for some of the elite talent around the country to step on campus and get a glimpse of what could be their future home, what are three things worth monitoring over the recruiting period?

Can the Longhorns Begin Separating From the Pack?

Landen Williams-Callis with the Texas Longhorns coaching staff | Landen Williams-Callis (@CallisLanden on X)

The Longhorns had a relatively slow start to the class and currently sit as the No. 13-ranked class in the cycle. With some critical targets getting on campus, the Longhorns could boost that ranking and lock up serious top talent for the future.

Some priority names that could make a difference in not only their ranking, but the future, and will be on campus are: John Meredith, Marcus Fakatou, Kasi Currie, Trent Blaylock, Monshun Sales, Ismael Camara, and Brian Swanson.

Swanson is the only one who currently seems like a lock to commit to the Longhorns, while the rest of those names in the bunch have the Longhorns in the mix, and a great official visit could definitely make an impact in their decisions.

Making Critical Impressions On 2028 Recruits

Top Running Back Recruit Micah Rhodes at a Texas Longhorns football camp | Micah Rhodes (@themicahrhodes) on X

Despite the 2027 cycle being the main focus of this summer, getting a head start for the 2028 class will only help more than anything. Some big names will be on campus for camps, and the Longhorns have an opportunity to make a great early impression that could give them a leg up over the summer.

A few names that stand out in the mix are Micah Rhodes, Austin Attalah, Jamarios Canton, Deshawn Simmons, Jai'Storm Knight, Dillon Mitchell, and Peyton Smith.

That's a solid list of players that the Longhorns have shown interest in, and the feeling has been reciprocated by those recruits as well. Getting a foot in the door and an early chance to be the leader in their recruitment could be a massive victory for the coaching staff.

Will Easton Royal Remain Committed to the Longhorns?

Texas Longhorns commit, and 5-star receiver Easton Royal posing with Texas Longhorns gloves | Easton Royal (@easton_3k) on X

For as much as the Longhorns are looking to add to their 2027 class, they are also trying to do so without losing any of the current recruits committed to the program. The majority of that focus will fall on Royal, the No. 1 receiver in the class, and a significant flip target.

While he seems locked in with the Longhorns, he will take a few visits this summer, including one to the LSU Tigers, the main focus of teams Sarkisian and his staff are looking to fend off. Royal will also return to the Forty Acres, and ensuring that he is still locked in with the program should be one of, if not the top, priority for the summer.

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