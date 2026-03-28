Sean Miller Sends Bold Message to Texas Recruits After March Madness

The Texas Longhorns officially saw their 2025-26 season come to an end on Thursday, which means the first year under head coach Sean Miller is over.

No. 11 seed Texas had a heartbreaking finish to its NCAA Tournament run with a 79-77 loss to No. 2 Purdue in the Sweet 16, but the feeling surrounding the program is full of positivity instead of overwhelming disappointment.

After the loss to Purdue, Miller was asked by Texas Longhorns on SI about what this team's unexpected March Madness run says to recruits that Texas will target in the future.

Sean Miller Sets Championship Expectations for Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller is seen against the Purdue Boilermakers prior to a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

His answer might come off as bold to some, but Miller is clearly confident in what the championship expectations look like for the Longhorns moving forward.

"If you come to the University of Texas, you have a chance to play for the top prize on the biggest stage," Miller said. "I mean, that's what March does. It gives you credibility, and you can talk around it, but until you're in it, and advance, you don't understand the difference. And that's what we want, to build a program that continually can get to March and play their best to advance."

Texas' season was filled with tons of ups and downs, but the ultimate goal for a team in its first year under a new head coach is to at least earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas head coach Sean Miller on what this March Madness run says to recruits for the future.



“If you come to the University of Texas, you have a chance to play for the top prize on the biggest stage.” pic.twitter.com/ReWfk6n4GB — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 27, 2026

The Longhorns did just that and made the most of it, finishing one or two plays away from a spot in the Elite Eight, overachieving in the process. Each season is judged by what a team does in March, and Texas left its fans feeling like the 2025-26 campaign was a success.

Miller said that this year's group set the tone for what Texas fans should expect for seasons to come.

"I think the bigger picture is really just trying to instill a way of doing things, a way of practicing, how we compete in games, a style of play, and allow everybody to kind of feel it, see it, hopefully grow and improve while they're doing it, and get to a good place, which I think sets a great tone for the future. Really all of that came true through these guys' effort," Miller said.

It remains uncertain what exactly next year's roster will look like but it's hard to doubt Miller after what the team did in the NCAA Tournament.

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