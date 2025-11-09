Longhorns Country

Sean Miller Shares Texas Longhorns Injury News After Home Opener

The Texas Longhorns were without one of their transfer portal additions in the win over Lafayette.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller enters the court before the game against the Lafayette Leopards at Moody Center.
Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller enters the court before the game against the Lafayette Leopards at Moody Center. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team picked up the first win of the Sean Miller era on Saturday at the Moody Center, cruising past the Lafayette Leopards for a 97-60 win.

Texas got a balanced scoring effort across the board, as many of the team's transfer portal players had notable contributions, led by Matas Vokietaitis with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

However, one transfer addition was sidelined for the contest.

Sean Miller Provides Injury Update on Camden Heide

Camden Heide
Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide goes to the basket during the NCAA tournament midwest regional practice day at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Texas forward Camden Heide was held scoreless in his Longhorns debut against Duke in nine minutes of action, but the Purdue transfer was sidelined on Saturday due to an injury.

After the game, Texas Longhorns on SI asked Miller about Heide's absence and a timeline for a return. Miller said that Heide is dealing with a shoulder injury, but that there's no long-term concern.

"Camden Heide has a shoulder situation that we're monitoring," Miller said when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI. "We don't think it's anything that will keep him out for any length of time. We're optimistic that he could return as soon as this coming week and potentially the next game. Certainly, we would love to have him available."

Last season at Purdue, Heide averaged 4.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while starting eight of 36 games. He spent three years with the Boilermakers under head coach Matt Painter and was a part of the team that made it to the National Championship during the 2023-24 season.

Texas Longhorns on SI asked Heide in September about his time at Purdue. He admitted it was "extremely difficult" to leave.

"It was extremely difficult," Heide said. "Obviously, I've been there for three years. I have family that still lives there. That was three years of my life that I developed relationships, and so it was very tough leaving."

Heide added that Painter taught him "winning habits" during his time at Purdue.

"I think he's taught me a bunch of stuff," Heide said. "I could go on and on, but it's just kind of the winning mentality. Obviously, he will be a Hall of Fame coach. He's won at the highest level, and so kind of the winning habits he's taught me and the teammates that I was around is something that I'll take with me."

Texas will look to get Heide back in action when the Longhorns host Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday in Austin.

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Basketball