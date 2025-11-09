Sean Miller Shares Texas Longhorns Injury News After Home Opener
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team picked up the first win of the Sean Miller era on Saturday at the Moody Center, cruising past the Lafayette Leopards for a 97-60 win.
Texas got a balanced scoring effort across the board, as many of the team's transfer portal players had notable contributions, led by Matas Vokietaitis with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
However, one transfer addition was sidelined for the contest.
Sean Miller Provides Injury Update on Camden Heide
Texas forward Camden Heide was held scoreless in his Longhorns debut against Duke in nine minutes of action, but the Purdue transfer was sidelined on Saturday due to an injury.
After the game, Texas Longhorns on SI asked Miller about Heide's absence and a timeline for a return. Miller said that Heide is dealing with a shoulder injury, but that there's no long-term concern.
"Camden Heide has a shoulder situation that we're monitoring," Miller said when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI. "We don't think it's anything that will keep him out for any length of time. We're optimistic that he could return as soon as this coming week and potentially the next game. Certainly, we would love to have him available."
Last season at Purdue, Heide averaged 4.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while starting eight of 36 games. He spent three years with the Boilermakers under head coach Matt Painter and was a part of the team that made it to the National Championship during the 2023-24 season.
Texas Longhorns on SI asked Heide in September about his time at Purdue. He admitted it was "extremely difficult" to leave.
"It was extremely difficult," Heide said. "Obviously, I've been there for three years. I have family that still lives there. That was three years of my life that I developed relationships, and so it was very tough leaving."
Heide added that Painter taught him "winning habits" during his time at Purdue.
"I think he's taught me a bunch of stuff," Heide said. "I could go on and on, but it's just kind of the winning mentality. Obviously, he will be a Hall of Fame coach. He's won at the highest level, and so kind of the winning habits he's taught me and the teammates that I was around is something that I'll take with me."
Texas will look to get Heide back in action when the Longhorns host Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday in Austin.