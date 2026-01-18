Texas A&M Snaps Two-Decade Drought With Win Over Texas Longhorns

After securing top-15 victories over No. 13 Alabama and No. 10 Vanderbilt in the past week, the Texas Longhorns saw their brief hot streak come to an end on Saturday night. In a much anticipated Lone Star Showdown in Austin, the Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Longhorns by a score of 74-70.

Not only did the loss toTexas A&M prevent Texas from getting above .500 in conference play, but it also snapped a historic streak in Austin. For the first time since 2002, the Aggies earned a Lone Star Showdown win on Texas' home turf.

Rashaun Agee and Rylan Griffen were the two main contributors offensively for the Aggies on Saturday night. Both the forward and the guard tallied 17 points a piece, with Agee recording a double-double.

Despite four Longhorns reaching double figures, the difference came from the bench. Texas received just six points from its reserves on Saturday night, while Texas A&M’s bench totaled 20, a disparity that played a major role in head coach Sean Miller’s program suffering its seventh loss of the season.

The Longhorns Finally Come Up Short in Austin

Jan 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) sets a play against Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Lone Star Showdown, at least on the basketball court, has featured both the Longhorns and Aggies playing at a higher level on their home turf. While the all-time series currently sits at 82-61 in favor of Texas, the gap has been built by the Longhorns' sustained success in Austin with 47 wins and just 19 losses. The Aggies have also found success at home against Texas with 37 wins and 27 losses.

Before Saturday night, the most recent win for the Aggies in Austin came on Jan. 23, 2002, where Texas A&M upset the No. 24-ranked Longhorns 80-74. Over 20 years later, Texas' win streak in Austin came to a close due to a balanced attack on offense from the Aggies.

How the Little Things Hurt Texas

Jan 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller observes from the sidelines during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

While the Longhorns may have outrebounded their opponent on Saturday night, they fell short in just about every other notable statistic. Not only did Texas A&M shoot better from the floor in Austin, but they also beat Texas by doing the little things right.

The turnover game was especially hurtful as the Aggies were handed 15 points for free. While the Longhorns committed just two more turnovers, they could quite get their shots to fall in transition.

The Aggies also recorded more assists and steals than the Longhorns as well. While the box score may tell a part of the story, it was Texas A&M's attention to detail that led to their narrow win. If the Longhorns are going to find a win against Kentucky on Wednesday, they'll need to play cleaner basketball going forward.

