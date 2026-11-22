The Texas Longhorns men's basketball program is hosting one of the best players in the 2027 recruiting class for an unofficial visit on Sunday.

Five-star guard Beckham Black is in attendance for Texas' non-conference matchup against Southern Indiana, Texas Longhorns on SI confirmed.

Black is the No. 1 overall player in the 2027 class, per 247Sports' recruiting rankings. He's the younger brother of former Arkansas star and current Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black.

Black sat on the baseline closest to the Texas bench.

Why Beckham Black's Visit is Massive for Texas

5-star guard Beckham Black on an unofficial visit with the Texas Longhorns | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

Black's decision to visit Texas comes at a notable point in his recruitment considering that he recently canceled a visit with Duke.

This would appear to elimiante the Blue Devils from the running while Texas strengthens its case.

Black has been heavily pursued by USC due to the connection he has with Eric Musselman, who coached Beckham's older brother Anthony Black when he was the head coach at Arkansas.

But despite that connection, the Longhorns appear to be right in the mix for arguably the best player in the 2027 cycle.

Black has also received offers from programs like Florida, Miami, BYU, North Carolina, Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan, Texas Tech and many more.

Texas has yet to land its first commitment in the 2027 class but Black would certainly be well worth the wait if the Longhorns are able to seal the deal.

Texas Has Interesting Future at Guard if Beckham Black Commits

If Black ends up choosing Texas, the Longhorns would have a good problem on thier hands for the 2027 season.

Texas guards Isaiah Johnson and Austin Goosby have an NBA future but there's no guarantee they will declare for the draft this upcoming summer. If they choose to stay, it would leave the Longhorns with a talented but crowded backcourt.

Would this impact Black's decision? That remains to be seen. A player of his caliber is likely expecting to start from day one, but Johnson and Goosby, despite being young themselves, would have more experience by the time Black begins his college career.

This is something that might come up during conversations between Black, Miller and the entire Texas coaching staff.

Regardless of what happens, Black's recruitment will continue to be one that the college basketball world has eyes on.

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