Despite the impressive win over Baylor this past weekend, it's clear that the Texas Longhorns still have a ton of work to do in the second full season under head coach Sean Miller.

Matas Vokietaitis scored a team-high 26 points and had 11 rebounds as No. 7 Texas ran away from Southern Utah in the second half Thursday night at the Moody Center for a 92-68 win.

Despite the final score, Texas struggled throughout most of the night against a Southern Utah team that has gotten blown out in each of its two non-Division II games so far this season.

The final score was nowhere near an indication of how competitive the Thunderbirds were, which should raise some early concerns that Miller and the coaching staff will need to adjust moving forward.

Freshmen Growing Pains

Texas Longhorns forward Marcus Spears Jr. (31) watches the play during the first half against Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Moody Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an impressive first four games, all four of Texas' freshmen that are active in the rotation had some notable struggles on Thursday.

Austin Goosby, Marcus Spears Jr., Joe Sterling and Bo Ogden combined to go 2 of 10 from the field for eight points and six turnovers against Southern Utah.

It's expected that every freshmen will go through growing pains, but this 2026 class is far too talented to make this a theme. It's wild to think, but the Longhorns will go as far as the freshmen will take them. so this group -- particularly Goosby and Spears Jr. -- will need to be better moving forward.

Basic Perimeter Defense

There were one too many times where Southern Utah got a wide-open, uncontested look from 3-point range and took advantage. Simple communication off a screen, not picking up the ball in the halfcourt and miscues on basic defensive rotation led to these issues multiple times during Thursday's contest.

This is now back-to-back games for Texas where the opposing team gets far too many open looks from deep. The same thing happened early on during Sunday's win over Baylor, but the Longhorns eventually adjusted.

To their credit, the Thunderbirds also nailed many of their contested looks, using some crisp ball movement in order to do so. But this Texas team is supposed to be much improved on defense. After some of the mistakes that occurred Thursday, the jury is still out, regardless of how the Longhorns looked against Baylor.

Stagnant Offenset

Texas Longhorns guard Austin Goosby (10) calls the play against Southern Utah Thunderbirds during the first half at Moody Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns had some notable struggles on offense early on.

In the first half, Texas went nearly four full minutes without a made field goal. Granted, this stretch also included a 9-0 run that the Longhorns built thanks to multiple trips to the foul line.

But there's really no excuse to go through that long of an offensive drought agaisnt inferior competition. Southern Utah showed fight, but the Thunderbirds had nowhere near the size, talent and athleticism of Texas.

Miller is an offensive-minded coach, so things will need to change quickly for the Longhorns before they head to San Diego to face Georgetown and UCLA/Saint Mary's.

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