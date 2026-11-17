The Texas Longhorns are quickly up and running to start their second season under head coach Sean Miller, holding a 4-0 record through the first few weeks of the year.

The Longhorns got their first taste of actual competition over the weekend when they faced a familiar face in the Baylor Bears down in San Antonio in a marquee non-conference matchup. The Longhorns passed their first true test of the year, taking down the Bears 75-72 in an evenly matched contest for all 40 minutes.

Texas secured the win in a game that came down to the wire, with Baylor having a last-ditch three-point attempt in the final second of the game that missed. And while the Longhorns received plenty of key performances, none bigger was that of sophomore point guard Isaiah Johnson.

Isaiah Johnson's Three Point Shooting Will Be Key for Texas

Texas Longhorns guard Isaiah Johnson (2) dribbles in the second half against the Baylor Bears at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson was brought in over the offseason, transferring from Colorado, where he earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 Conference as a true freshman with the expectation of being the new leader of Miller's offense.

Before the game against the Bears, the Longhorns faced significantly weaker competition, with Johnson having a solid start to his Texas career. But Sunday was Johnson's first test as the engine of the Texas offense, and the guard looked more than poised in the role.

Against Baylor, Johnson led the pace as the game's leading scorer with 26 points, three rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Johnson scored efficiently, particularly from behind the three-point line, as he shot 8-of-14 from the field and a perfect 4-for-4 from three.

"I think Isaiah Johnson was the difference, though, today," Baylor head coach Scott Drew said postgame. "He was four for four from three, and he did a good job with 26 (points) and timely buckets as well."

The Longhorns have a strong presence inside the paint with the frontcourt duo of junior forward David Punch and junior center Matas Vokietaitis, but any good team, especially the ones that make deep runs in March, needs a dependable three-point creator on the floor.

And Johnson's perfect day from beyond the arc showed a glimpse that he could be just that in Texas's first battle against a team whose talent level is on par. This season, Johnson is shooting just over 56 percent from three, and his three-point shooting is something the guard has been looking to improve.

"Definitely been working on it a lot, every single day with the coaching staff, so it's pretty good to see it go through," Johnson said.

While a one-game sample size isn't enough to confidently say that Johnson's three-point ability will be sustainable, and obviously being perfect from three every night won't be, his performance against Baylor is a step in the right direction.

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