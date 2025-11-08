Texas Longhorns Basketball Among Finalists for Brother of Football Star
The Texas Longhorns prepare for their home opener and the first game of the Sean Miller era in the Moody Center on Saturday afternoon.
As the Longhorns gear up to play what should be a much more favorable matchup against a member of the Patriot League in the Lafayette Leopards. Texas will look for its first win of the season after falling in the season opener 75-60 to the Duke Blue Devils.
While Miller and company should have their full focus on the start of the season, looking to iron out any kinks with a new group of players and installing a new system, the Longhorns have made progress elsewhere. Texas is one of the four remaining schools battling for the commitment of one of the best players in the 2026 class's receiving class.
Longhorns in the Mix for Four-Star Austin Goosby
As on Friday morning, On3's Joe Tipton posted to his X that four-star guard Austin Goosby has trimmed down his final options to just four: the Duke Blue Devils, BYU Cougars, Baylor Bears, and the Texas Longhorns.
The Melissa, Texas native will be committing soon, with his commitment date set for later next week on Nov. 14.
Goosby is one of the more sought-after prospects of the 2026 recruiting cycle, ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and as highly as a five-star prospect by 247Sports's Composite Rankings.
The guard is listed as the second-best player from the Lone Star State while being ranked the fifth player at his position for the 2026 class. Nationally, Goosby is also one of the best, ranked as the No. 18 player in the entire 2026 recruiting class.
In a scouting report by 247Sports' Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, what was highlighted most about Goosby was his measurables and intangibles, as Finkelstein describes the guard's height and wingspan, and feel for the game.
"He has very good backcourt size at 6-foot-5, long arms with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, and big hands," Finkelstein wrote. "He’s a bouncy vertical athlete, a lay-up maker with his dominant right hand, has soft natural hands, and touch. His best attribute though may be his feel for the game. He cuts well, passes well, and instinctively knows how to play in ways that allow him to make quick and efficient decisions with the basketball."
Goosby's ties run deep in Austin, with his older brother Trevor Goosby being the starting left tackle of the Longhorns football team, perhaps giving the Longhorns a leg up compared to the other three schools the guard is considering.
Texas' 2026 recruiting class and the first class under Miller has already begun taking its shape, currently with two commitments to the class, beginning with four-star guard Bo Ogden, son of Texas basketball General Manager, Chris Ogden. And most recently, earning the commitment from another four-star guard in Joe Sterling, which has Texas ranked with the No. 25 recruiting class per 247Sports.