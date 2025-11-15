Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Basketball Lands 3rd Commitment in 2026 Recruiting Class

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller has secured his third commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Nov 8, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller enters the court before the game against the Lafayette Leopards at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
6-10 center Coleman Elkins has committed to the Longhorns, On3's Joe Tipton announced on Saturday morning. Elkins is from Austin, attending St. Andrew's Episcopal before transferring to Blair Academy in New Jersey for his senior season.

Elkins joins four-stars Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling as Texas 2026 commits. Ogden is also an Austin native, attending Austin Westlake, while Sterling attends Harvard Westlake in Los Angeles, California.

Oct 14, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Elkins received seven offers in his recruitment, per 247Sports. Indiana State, Le Moyne, Lehigh, Maine, Manhattan and Northeastern offered Elkins in addition to Texas. The Longhorns offered him back on Sept. 24.

"Texas is home, and it's always been a dream to wear that jersey," Elkins said about his commitment in Travis Branham's 247Sports article. "When Coach Miller shared his vision for where he's taking the program, it felt like the perfect fit. I'm excited for the chance to stay close to my community and help build something special in Austin."

Miller also seemed to share his particular vision for Elkins as a player, something that attracted the center to stay in Austin.

"He sees a clear path for how I can grow—getting stronger, improving my versatility, and going against high-level players in practice. I'm excited for the challenge and the chance to represent my hometown school," Elkins said in Branham's story.

Elkins averaged 15 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a junior at St. Andrew's, per Tipton.

Other recent decisions from Texas recruits

Cameron Williams
St. Mary's Cameron Williams (1) during the Section 7 high school basketball tournament at Arizona Athletic Grounds on Jun 20, 2025, in Mesa. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas has been in the running for plenty of high-ranking recruits throughout the 2026 cycle so far. A notable one to recently make his collegiate decision was Cameron Williams, the top-ranked power forward in the class.

Williams chose the Duke Blue Devils over the Longhorns and the Arizona Wildcats, calling Duke a "childhood dream" at the time of his commitment, per 247Sports. He took an official visit to the Longhorns back on July 5.

2026 forward Maximo Adams, who's the No. 22-ranked player in the 247Sports Composite, had the Longhorns amongst his finalists. But, on Friday, he announced he would be attending North Carolina, choosing the Tarheels over Texas, Michigan State and Kentucky.

Now, Texas' 2026 recruiting attention falls on combo guard Austin Goosby, the No. 24-ranked recruit in the 247Sports Composite. Goosby, whose brother Trevor is the starting left guard for Steve Sarkisian's team, is choosing between Texas and BYU.

He is making his decision live on Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. CT. If committing to the Longhorns, Goosby would become the fourth and highest-rated commit of Miller's 2026 class.

