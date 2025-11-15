Score Predictions for Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs
It is now Week 11 gameday, and Texas vs. Georgia is only hours away from kicking off from Sanford Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.
With no players listed on the official Southeastern Conference injury report, the Longhorns are in a position to be at peak health entering Athens. The challenge they're facing, however, is one of the toughest in all of college football.
Will Texas be able to handle the big stage with College Football Playoff aspirations on the line? Our staff gives its predictions:
6 Score Predictions for Texas vs. Georgia
Tyler Firtel, Staff Writer
The Georgia Bulldogs looked practically unbeatable at home before the Alabama Crimson Tide escaped Sanford Stadium with a victory earlier this season. The Texas Longhorns have what it takes to become the second team to steal one from Athens in 2025.
With the healthiest roster it's had all season coming off the bye, Texas can build upon the momentum from the past few weeks to assemble another impressive showing across all three phases of the game.
Stopping the Georgia run game will be difficult, but Texas' defensive front and pass rush are capable of putting Gunner Stockton and the Bulldogs in uncomfortable and overwhelming situations, then capitalizing on opportunities offensively through Arch Manning, Ryan Wingo and company.
It is now or never for the Longhorns. And as Steve Sarkisian's team seems to be bringing everything together, it pays off in a signature win on Saturday night.
Prediction: Texas 30, Georgia 27
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
If there was ever a time to prove that the Longhorns belong in the CFP this year, now is the time for the team, taking on a top-five-ranked Georgia team and looking for their first win against the Dogs as members of the SEC.
Alabama broke Georgia’s historic home winning streak earlier this year, so the Bulldogs are human in Athens, but I don’t see lightning striking twice in that aspect, and the home team gets a well-deserved win, adding more to their playoff resume and leaving the Burnt Orange in dire straits.
Prediction: Georgia 24, Texas 20
Henry Hipschman, Staff Writer
Texas walks into yet another lion's den this season, traveling to Athens to take on Georgia. Having won four straight though, the Longhorns could very well take another win in the SEC and extend their streak to five straight.
It all depends on whether the offense can show up and show out against the Bulldogs.
Prediction: Texas 28, Georgia 14
Payton Blalock, Staff Writer
A night game in Athens, Georgia, can turn into a nightmare pretty quickly, but I trust the Longhorns' defense to give the Bulldogs problems right off the bat. I think it will take a little bit longer for Manning and his offense to establish a rhythm against a strong Georgia defense.
But ultimately, I believe Texas will pull through and earn a tight win to keep its College Football Playoff dreams alive.
Prediction: Texas 24, Georgia 21
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
The Longhorns completely control their destiny ahead of the College Football Playoff. Three wins and they’re in, no questions asked. However, the first of their three opponents is the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.
Although Texas has improved by leaps and bounds this season, I just don’t see a world where the offense rises to the momentous occasion.
Prediction: Georgia 21, Texas 14
Ylver Deleon-Rios, Staff Writer
Texas takes the trip to Athens with its College Football Playoff hopes hanging in the balance. The Longhorns enter the matchup the healthiest they've been all season, but playing in Sanford Stadium is not an easy task for anybody. Kirby Smart always has his team ready to play in these big games, and I expect no different on Saturday.
I think the Longhorns get their biggest win of the season and keep their postseason hopes alive, sneaking out a close one against Georgia.
Prediction: Texas 20, Georgia 17