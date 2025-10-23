Texas Basketball Releases Highlights from Scrimmage vs. SMU
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball went through an offseason featuring major changes, but now the team gets to put its product on the court as the Sean Miller era begins.
Miller filled out the roster with a slew of transfers along with some key retentions, something the Longhorns will be able to put on full display in front of fans when they travel to Charlotte to play a "neutral" game against the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils on Nov. 4.
But before that, the Longhorns got a tune-up under their belts with a closed scrimmage against the SMU Mustangs last week, providing some highlights of the exhibition in the process.
Texas Beats SMU in Scrimmage
The Longhorns picked up the win over SMU, a team that finished 24-11 last season in the first year under head coach Andy Enfield but failed to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
The highlights shared by the Texas social media team shows Tramon Mark delivering a vicious poster for the Longhorns and Camden Heide drilling a triple among other plays.
Take a look:
Based on the short clip, it's clear that fans have a ton to be excited about heading into the season opener against Duke. The players are certainly hyped as well, as both Mark and Jordan Pope talked about their anticipation for the game when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI last month.
"I love it," Mark said when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI. "Duke's a great challenge for us right out of the season. It'll test everything that we've been working on. These 30 days of practice that we're about to have is all for that right there."
Pope added that the tough matchup against Duke is "what you ask for" as a college basketball player.
"It'll be a good test, obviously, right out the gate, throw us into the fire, see what we're made of," Pope said when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI. "College basketball, that's what you ask for. That's what you want. You don't want to start off playing some random team. So I think a school like Duke, which is a very prominent team in college basketball, and I'm pretty sure they'll be highly ranked. It'll be a good opportunity for us to see where we stand and how we're looking November 4."
Elsewhere on the non-conference schedule, Texas will also play Arizona State (Nov. 24, Maui Invitational), Virginia (Dec. 3) and at No. 4 UConn (Dec. 12).