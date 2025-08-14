Texas Longhorns Basketball Reveals Jersey Numbers for 2025-26 Season
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are set to begin the first season under new head coach Sean Miller, who was hired from Xavier in March to replace Rodney Terry.
The hire meant some major personnel changes for the program both on the roster and coaching staff.
Texas retained some key players while also dipping both into the transfer portal and the international pool. The team announced Thursday the jersey numbers for these new faces along with the returners.
Jersey Numbers for Texas Basketball
The Longhorns five players from the transfer portal, including St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher, Xavier forward Dailyn Swain, Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis, Purdue forward Camden Heide and Xavier big man Lassina Traore. Texas also brings in two international freshmen in German wing Declan Duru Jr. and British center Lewis Obiorah along with four-star forward John Clark.
In addition, Texas retained veteran guards Chendall Weaver, Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope while also bringing back sophomore forward Nic Codie. The Longhorns also bring back reserve players Cole Bott and Anthon McDermott while adding East Texas A&M graduate transfer Brandon Taylor as a walk-on.
Here are the jersey numbers for the roster:
Miller recently spoke with local reporters during a media roundtable in Austin where he talked about the roster and the state of the program as a whole since being hired.
Miller touched on the team's ability as a whole to shoot the ball, saying he sees potential across the roster in that regard.
"We've worked very hard in the past four months," Miller said. "We have a number of others that are solid and consistent, and my hope is that there will be storylines of their improvement shooting -- where they shoot more, they make more, they shoot a higher percentage -- whether that be from the free throw line or from the three point line."
However, Miller pointed to Heide as a shooter that's stood out so far this offseason.
"If you look at [Heide's] track record at Purdue in the Big 10, his percentage speaks loud and clear," Miller said. " ... When we recruited Cam, shooting no doubt [was a factor]. But playing at Purdue, playing in the Big 10, playing in that winning culture, that's something that was exciting for us to add."
The Longhorns will begin the 2025-26 season in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center against the Duke Blue Devils on Monday, Nov. 4.