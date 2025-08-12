2026 Four-Star Forward To Take Visit to Texas Longhorns
2026 four-star forward Maximo Adams has set up a group of college visits for the upcoming months, according to Rivals' Joe Tipton.
Adams, Rivals' No. 29 player of the class, is preparing to take visits to Kentucky, Michigan State, Kansas, North Carolina, Duke and the Texas Longhorns.
Per 247Sports, Adams' trip to the Forty Acres will take place on Sept. 27, the fourth of his string of six visits. He has already taken one official visit in his recruitment, which was to USC on June 30.
Adams' recruitment
Adams attends Sierra Canyon in California and is ranked as the No. 8 player from the state by Rivals. Sierra Canyon's notable recent basketball alumni include Marvin Bagley, Ziaire Williams, Bronny James, Scottie Pippen Jr. and Amari Bailey, among others.
Adams has received 31 offers over the span of his recruitment. With a set of visits now scheduled, he will have decisions to make on his future in the coming months. In its predictions for Adams, Rivals has the odds of him landing at Texas currently at 16 percent, only trailing that of USC.
In his evaluation of Adams from July 20th, 247Sports director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein named Adams "one of the biggest breakout players of the grassroots season." In EYBL play, Adams averaged 20.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game on 52 percent from the field and 42 percent from three.
"While Adams has a very versatile offensive attack, he has a few clear weapons," Finkelstein writes. "First, he’s an exceptional mid-range shooter off the dribble. He can create space with his handle, but has very advanced footwork, both at the end of his drives and in the mid-post. He’s even a threat to make some tough one-foot step backs from 12-15 feet and now starting to makes threes off the dribble. He’s also a pick-and-pop threat to the arc, able to straight-line drive bad close-outs, put the ball on the floor in the open court, and make reliable decisions (1.5 assists to 1.4 turnovers). At his best, he’s also putting pressure on the rim."
While listed at small forward and standing at 6-7, Finkelstein goes on to say that the power forward position may end up being "where [Adams'] offensive versatility poses the biggest mismatch and where his rebounding is best utilized."
A forward capable of contributing to the game at different speeds and across the court is a player ready for coach Sean Miller's offensive style.
Adams becomes the Longhorns' seventh September visit, with Miller getting active on the recruiting trail ahead of his first season at Texas.