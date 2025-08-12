Longhorns Country

2026 Four-Star Forward To Take Visit to Texas Longhorns

California-native Maximo Adams will make a trip to the Forty Acres within a string of visits to various college campuses.

Tyler Firtel

Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) hangs onto the rim during their second round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 13, 2025. / Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
2026 four-star forward Maximo Adams has set up a group of college visits for the upcoming months, according to Rivals' Joe Tipton.

Adams, Rivals' No. 29 player of the class, is preparing to take visits to Kentucky, Michigan State, Kansas, North Carolina, Duke and the Texas Longhorns.

Per 247Sports, Adams' trip to the Forty Acres will take place on Sept. 27, the fourth of his string of six visits. He has already taken one official visit in his recruitment, which was to USC on June 30.

Adams' recruitment

Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller looks to the video board in the second half of the NCAA Tournament First Four game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Texas Longhorns at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. / Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams attends Sierra Canyon in California and is ranked as the No. 8 player from the state by Rivals. Sierra Canyon's notable recent basketball alumni include Marvin Bagley, Ziaire Williams, Bronny James, Scottie Pippen Jr. and Amari Bailey, among others.

Adams has received 31 offers over the span of his recruitment. With a set of visits now scheduled, he will have decisions to make on his future in the coming months. In its predictions for Adams, Rivals has the odds of him landing at Texas currently at 16 percent, only trailing that of USC.

In his evaluation of Adams from July 20th, 247Sports director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein named Adams "one of the biggest breakout players of the grassroots season." In EYBL play, Adams averaged 20.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game on 52 percent from the field and 42 percent from three.

"While Adams has a very versatile offensive attack, he has a few clear weapons," Finkelstein writes. "First, he’s an exceptional mid-range shooter off the dribble. He can create space with his handle, but has very advanced footwork, both at the end of his drives and in the mid-post. He’s even a threat to make some tough one-foot step backs from 12-15 feet and now starting to makes threes off the dribble. He’s also a pick-and-pop threat to the arc, able to straight-line drive bad close-outs, put the ball on the floor in the open court, and make reliable decisions (1.5 assists to 1.4 turnovers). At his best, he’s also putting pressure on the rim."

While listed at small forward and standing at 6-7, Finkelstein goes on to say that the power forward position may end up being "where [Adams'] offensive versatility poses the biggest mismatch and where his rebounding is best utilized."

A forward capable of contributing to the game at different speeds and across the court is a player ready for coach Sean Miller's offensive style.

Adams becomes the Longhorns' seventh September visit, with Miller getting active on the recruiting trail ahead of his first season at Texas.

TYLER FIRTEL

Tyler Firtel is a freshman at the University of Texas at Austin majoring in Journalism and minoring in the Analytics and Business of Sports. He has been writing for Texas Longhorns on SI since May 2025. Firtel also writes for The Daily Texan and has previously written for Prime Time Sports Talk and his high school newspaper, The Brentwood Flyer. He has experience in podcasting as well, self-producing Tyler’s Takes to interview members of the sports industry. Firtel is from Los Angeles, CA but splits his professional sports fandom between LA and San Diego (Lakers, Chargers, Padres, LAFC). At home, he is lucky to have lovely parents, two younger sisters and a bernedoodle named Java.

