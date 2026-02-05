Texas Longhorns Signee Delivers Impressive Defensive Highlight Reel

With football season behind us, at both the high school and collegiate level, basketball season is here in full force. While the Texas Longhorns are looking to find their footing in SEC play, some Texas basketball commits are making major noise for their respective high school programs.

Bo Ogden, a forward for Westlake High School, recently showed why he's currently committed to play for Texas.

The Austin native committed to the Longhorns in late 2025 and now ranks as the No. 4 basketball prospect in the state for the 2026 class.

Texas fans will enjoy this defensive effort from UT signee @bo_ogden tonight



Ogden finished with 18 points & 3 blocks as he led Westlake to a 56-53 overtime win over Lake Travis#HookEm | #Texas pic.twitter.com/SPZInbGHw9 — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) February 4, 2026

Against Lake Travis on Tuesday night, the Westlake small forward put together a standout performance with 18 points and three blocks.

This season, Ogden has averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

A Complete Prospect With SEC-Ready Tools

Jan 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller reacts during the first half in a 74-70 loss against the Texas A&M Aggies at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein, Ogden has developed into one of the more reliable forwards in Texas, and his production on the 3SSB circuit backs it up. He averaged 20 points per game while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field and 46 percent from three. The Westlake High School product is more than comfortable letting it fly from beyond the arc as he shot seven threes per game in the 3SSB circuit.

But Ogden isn't just a shooter. He has the ability to create shots when needed, and can dominate in the paint against smaller defenders. Because of his willingness to put his body on the line, he's also been highly effective in getting to the free-throw line, where he's shot nearly 90 percent.

One of the more promising aspects of Ogden's game is that he's shown improvement in his passing and ball-handling. While his assist to turnover ratio is still a minor concern, he's gotten better at moving the ball around on offense.

At 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, Ogden already brings the kind of size and strength that college coaches are looking for. That frame allows him to efficiently play through contact and hold his own against even the best defenders in the state. While the forward still needs to grow into his body, his accelerated rate of improvement is likely why the Longhorns prioritized him during the forward's recruitment period.

Chris Ogden, Bo's father, is also the general manager of the Texas men's basketball program. He was also a former Longhorns' forward and longtime assistant coach. After watching Texas take on the Duke Blue Devils in November, the Longhorns commit was asked about the connection between him and his dad.

"I was going to make my decision regardless where my dad was," Ogden said "I wasn't going there to follow my dad but it's a cool little coincidence"

Recommended Articles