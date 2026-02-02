Texas Longhorns Make Major Austin Goosby Announcement

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball program is nearing the end of the first regular season of the Sean Miller era, and things are trending upward for the years that will follow.

It's been far from perfect, but Miller has secured some signature ranked wins this season all while establishing a clear direction about what he wants from his players.

And if fans like what they see now, just wait until what the roster looks like next season with the arrival of guard Austin Goosby, who joined some exclusive company on Monday.

Austin Goosby Named to McDonald's All American Game

Dynamic Prep guard Austin Goosby against Dream City during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Goosby was officially announced as a member of the 2026 McDonald's All-American on Monday, the Longhorns said in a press release in conjunction with the McDonald’s All-American Games Selection Committee.

Goosby is now the 24th Longhorn to be named a McDonald's All-American, joining players like Kevin Durant, TJ Ford, LaMarcus Aldridge, DJ Augustin and more.

The last three McDonald's All-Americans for Texas include Tre Johnson (2024), Dillon Mitchell (2022) and Arterio Morris (2022).

Texas basketball signee Austin Goosby is officially a member of the 2026 McDonald's All American roster.



Joins recent Texas players like Tre Johnson, Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris to be a part of the exclusive club and is the 24th Longhorn all-time to play in the game.… pic.twitter.com/2hZ7nYwuvj — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) February 2, 2026

Goosby officially signed with Texas on Nov. 19 after receiving heavy interest from programs like BYU, Duke, Baylor, Miami and many more.

Miller made it clear how big of a deal it was to land Goosby in the 2026 cycle.

"To see this come through and have him sign with us today is a big, big moment. Austin and I have the same birthday so as I told him, one of the great gifts I’ve ever received on my birthday is his commitment to The University of Texas."

Goosby is one of three guards to sign with Texas in 2026, joining Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling, but he has set himself apart from many other players in the class.

"In terms of Austin as a player, he’s very unique in that he has great size and athleticism but he also has an incredible basketball IQ," Miller said. "His ability to make decisions passing and playmaking are second to none. Defensively, his ability to change the game with steals and blocks and being able to guard a variety of players really makes him the ultimate two-way guard. He has a limitless future and we’re excited to help him reach all of his goals and dreams, and I know he will help us become a better program.”