Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From 4-Star Legacy Recruit Bo Ogden
Four-star 2026 recruit Bo Ogden has committed to the Texas Longhorns, he announced on Dave Campbell's Texas Football YouTube channel Tuesday.
Ogden, the son of Texas general manager Chris Ogden, is the No. 37 player in the 2026 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Westlake High School product chose Texas over Tennessee and Purdue.
Texas gets its first 2026 commit
Ogden becomes the first commit of head coach Sean Miller's 2026 recruiting class after taking an official visit to Texas this past weekend.
Surrounded by his family, Ogden spoke on what convinced him to stay home in Austin following his announcement.
"Mainly the coaching staff," Ogden said. "I really like Coach Miller. Know how they play. And just being able to be home, close to my family, it just makes perfect sense."
Ogden is following in the footsteps of his father, Chris, who played at Texas from 1999 to 2003 under Rick Barnes. He stayed on the Forty Acres after graduation and became a full-time assistant on Barnes' coaching staff in 2008. He left Austin for Knoxville alongside Barnes in 2015, but returned to the Longhorns in 2021 alongside Chris Beard after making stops at Texas Tech and UT Arlington. Chris was retained as the program's general manager in the transition from Rodney Terry to Miller.
Now his son will get the chance to play for a coaching staff he is a part of at his alma mater.
Ogden narrowed his recruitment list to six schools back in July, comprised of Texas, Purdue, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Virginia and Kansas. He cut it down to three -- Texas, Purdue and Tennessee -- ahead of his decision.
The four-star took his official visit to Purdue back in February, while his trips to Tennessee and Texas came in recent back-to-back weeks. Ogden's connection to Barnes -- who Ogden said "feels like [his] grandfather in a way" in a Rocky Top Insider article -- made the Volunteers a contender until the end.
But ultimately, Miller and the Longhorns secured their in-state target.
At 6-5, 195 pounds, Ogden is a "bigger-bodied scoring wing," per 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein.
"While the long-distance shooting has evolved into his biggest weapon, he’s far from a one-dimensional threat," Finkelstein writes. "He’s crafty, can take smaller defenders into the mid-post, and has the high release to score over top of them with his pull-up. He’s also tough, physical, and has a real knack for getting himself to the free-throw line. He’s making strides as a handler, passer, and decision-maker, but can be turnover prone at times (3.1 assists vs. 3.2 turnovers). He can still lack some quickness and length with his first-step, but is also gradually putting more pressure on the rim. ... Most importantly, he’s improving at a clearly accelerated rate and seems to have a real drive to win."
Ogden was one of six recruits who officially visited the Longhorns in September, with three more planned for October. He is likely the first of multiple 2026 players to commit to play in burnt orange.