Texas Longhorns’ Defensive Priority vs. Purdue is Obvious

Despite entering the NCAA Tournament with some defensive concerns, Texas has stepped it up in the postseason. Through three March Madness games, the Longhorns are conceding just over 68 points per game, a decrease from the 76.8 over the first 32 games. The defensive efficiency has also climbed from outside the top 100 to a top-20 mark.

In the Sweet 16, Texas will face the Purdue Boilermakers, a team with one of the most efficient offenses and an All-American point guard. The Longhorns are ready to make some more noise and keep the defensive intensity going.

Can Texas Defend Purdue’s Star Guards?

NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland dribbles while defended by Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain in the first half during a First Four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Purdue’s guard tandem of Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer is one of the best in the country. From playmaking to scoring to shooting, the combination can take over games.

Smith has had an outstanding season, underscored by his nation-leading 333 assists (9.0), breaking the men’s college basketball record for career assists (1,091). He also leads the Boilermakers in scoring with 14.3 points per game.

“The fact that he broke Bobby Hurley’s assists record, that has a lot of meaning to people my age,” Texas head coach Sean Miller said to the media on March 23 ahead of the Sweet 16 matchup. “You go and break that record, that says everything about his ability to pass, playmake, how he makes his teammates better.”

With Smith as the engine, Purdue has one of the most efficient offenses in the country. According to KenPom, the Boilermakers lead the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency. “He’s one of the best in the game and a big, big part of why Purdue is so great offensively.”

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith celebrates after a play during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes during a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

As impressive as the record is, it paints a broader picture of how Smith set it. Miller mentioned that Hurley captained multiple deep runs with a talented Duke offense when he set the record in 1993. Similarly, the Boilermakers have plenty of postseason experience, helping Smith stack up the games.

Smith has played in 12 NCAA Tournament games, including a trip to the 2024 title game. He has also played in 11 Big Ten Tournament games, winning it twice. He has played alongside several talented players like Zach Edey, but the roster this season is deep.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is a talented, powerful forward who is dangerous in the pick-and-roll, and his backcourt partner, Loyer, is one of the best shooters in the country. Both players are averaging 14.1 points per game, and Loyer has converted on a Big Ten-best 43.3% of his three-pointers.

As a team, Purdue converts 38.8% of its three-point shots, the 10th-best mark in the country. Though the volume is average, this makes them a dangerous, timely offense that capitalizes on mistakes while playing a balanced, methodical game. The Boilermakers are ninth with a 50.3% field goal percentage.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer attempts a three-point basket as Miami Hurricanes guard Tru Washington defends during the second half of a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Texas, meanwhile, defends three-point shots well but has struggled to keep efficiency down. Despite allowing the 25th-fewest attempts per game, opponents hit 35.2% of their three-pointers, ranking 277th in three-point shot defense.

Miller said that one way Purdue generates three-point attempts is by dominating the offensive glass, kicking out second-chance points behind the arc. This will make defensive rebounding an important part of a Texas victory.

“Somehow, some way, we are the team that limits threes, and when they shoot them, they make them,” Miller said. ”Maybe I could tell you that we are contesting better, closing out more, I do think we have improved … in terms of discipline, not fouling, maybe we are more disciplined taking away threes. Those two things correlate, and it will be a big statistic in the Purdue game.”

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope celebrates a three-point basket during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

In the postseason, the Longhorns have improved their defensive intensity against deep shots. Allowing 18.0 shots per game, opponents have hit just 25.9% of their attempts through three NCAA Tournament games.

Miller said the time between the end of the SEC Tournament and Selection Sunday was a turning point for the team. Uncertain of their future, they practiced with intensity and grew together, and he credited that moment with improving their cohesion.

It will be a coaching battle between Miller and Purdue head coach Matt Painter, who Miller said he respects. Both have plenty of experience in March, and it will be a battle of Xs and Os as much as anything else. If Texas can slow down the production Purdue gets in the backcourt and continue to defend the three-point shot, they could have a chance to pull off yet another upset.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.