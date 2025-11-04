Vic Schaefer Might Have X Factor in One Talented Freshman
The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team dominated from start to finish in their season opener against the Incarnate Word Cardinals, which was accurately reflected by the final score of 123-51.
For several players who took the court on Monday, this was just another early win against an unranked and outmatched visiting team. For freshman guard Aaliyah Crump, on the other hand, this matchup served as an opportunity to make a first official impression on the program where she intends to spend her collegiate years.
Head coach Vic Schaefer expressed pride in the confidence with which Crump played.
Schaefer on Crump’s first start
Schaefer made the choice to put Crump in the starting lineup, a decision that he seemed to be happy with after the matchup.
“She played really well, got us off to a great start,” he said. “She’s been practicing well, and so I was happy for her. She said she knows there are some other things in the film that she can learn from, but I thought, again, Aaliyah is a confident kid, and I thought she came out tonight and was ready for the moment and played really well.”
Crump recorded 16 points and five rebounds in her first-ever start, and her efforts were particularly noticeable near the beginning of the matchup. She helped Texas get off to a hot start, as Schaefer reiterated, by hitting multiple three-pointers, along with multiple layups, in the first quarter of play.
When asked about her collegiate debut and place in the starting lineup, Crump credited those around her for helping her get so far in such a short period of time.
“It’s just really great to be able to learn from these great players,” she said after the game. “I think they really prepared me for this moment, but I’m just really proud of this team. Obviously, we have a lot of things to learn, but just being part of this program for the small time that I have, it’s just been a great experience.”
Two specific mentors Crump referenced were forward Madison Booker and guard Jordan Lee, the other two players who joined her at the postgame press conference. She noted the ways in which the two of them, along with other older teammates, have challenged her and pushed her to get better since her arrival at Texas.
As both Schaefer and Crump mentioned, room for improvement always exists. However, the foundation she started to create against the Cardinals could help her develop into an impressive collegiate player this season.