Texas Longhorns Win Big Again, But Vic Schaefer Has Unexpected Message
In their third blowout win of the season, the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team took the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns out of the game before they ever appeared to be in it.
With a final score of 100-38, the Longhorns have now outscored their three opponents so far this season by a total margin of 163 points.
However, head coach Vic Schaefer felt that the landslide victory left something to be desired.
Schaefer vs. statistics
From a statistical standpoint, the Longhorns dominated the Ragin Cajuns.
Louisiana had just 15 points to show by the end of the first half, and they failed to reach double digit scoring numbers in any of the first three quarters. They reached 14 in the fourth and final quarter, but it wouldn’t be nearly enough to make a significant dent in the margin of their loss.
Texas also minimized their fouling to some extent, allowing the Ragin Cajuns to shoot just 12 times from the free throw line. On the offensive side of the ball, drawing fouls and finding themselves with opportunities from the free throw line was a strong suit of Texas’.
That being said, Schaefer didn’t believe that the statistics represented the overall narrative of Monday’s matchup.
“Defensively, I didn’t think we had it,” he said in a press conference following the game. “While the statistics may say one thing, I know what I’m looking at, and I just don’t think that we’re playing to the standard that we have here at the University of Texas.”
Schaefer diagnosed his team’s inability to perform to the level he had hoped for them to as a problem regarding energy.
He did note strong performances from point guard Rori Harmon, guard Bryanna Preston and forward Justice Carlton, emphasizing Harmon’s toughness and the life she brings to the court. The graduate student recorded 12 points, five rebounds and five assists, taking command of the court in typical fashion.
Oldacre also had a noteworthy performance, logging 19 points and seven rebounds. Given her clear height advantage over the Ragin Cajun players she was matched up against, her ability to thrive in the paint makes sense. However, despite her prowess, she converted just five of 12 free throws.
This team has clear areas for improvement, as Schaefer will be the first to admit. Luckily, they have time to fix the errors before conference play starts and the stakes intensify.
Their next matchup will take place against the Texas Southern Tigers at the Moody Center at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16.