Texas Longhorns Get Big News on TCU Transfer David Punch
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The Texas Longhorns have made some notable roster headlines this offseason but Sean Miller and the coaching staff have yet to add any news players out of the transfer portal.
That could be changing soon in a major way.
Texas has been connected to some big names in the portal over the past week, but arguably none have been bigger than TCU transfer forward David Punch, who spent the past two seasons in Fort Worth. There's been some buzz connecting him and Texas, though things could be heating up.
Texas Receives Major David Punch News
Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos and Justin Wells of Inside Texas, the Longhorns are seen as the favorite to land a commitment from Punch. He would immediately slot into the starting lineup alongside center Matas Vokietaitis, who officially announced Friday that he would be returning to Texas for next season.
Texas would have arguably one of the best starting frontcourts in the SEC next season if it plays out that way. Punch led TCU in scoring (14.1), rebounds (6.8) and blocks per game (1.9) this past season while shooting 50.3 percent from the field.
Pair this alongside a potential SEC Player of the Year candidate in Vokietaitis, who averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds on 61.9 percent shooting in 36 starts, and the Longhorns will certainly be a force to be reckoned with once the coaching staff figures out what the starting backcourt looks like.
Punch's potential commitment to Texas would essentially end any chance of Dailyn Swain returning to the Longhorns for next season. He declared for the 2026 NBA Draft and could return for his senior season if he chooses, but a first-round guarantee would likely be enough to keep him in the draft.
If Texas somehow had the budget to have a Swain-Punch-Vokietaitis trio, the Longhorns would be seen as no-doubt preseason Top 10 team, but Longhorn fans can only dream.
In the meantime, the Longhorns will likely look to get Punch on campus for a visit as he continues to weigh his options. A native of Harker Heights, TX just an hour north of Austin, Punch would be making a homecoming of sorts if he officially chooses Texas.
The Longhorns can lay the foundation of their portal class with Punch before adding more players to the mix in the coming weeks.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7