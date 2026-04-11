Texas Longhorns Get Big News on TCU Transfer David Punch

The Texas Longhorns have made some notable roster headlines this offseason but Sean Miller and the coaching staff have yet to add any news players out of the transfer portal.

That could be changing soon in a major way.

Texas has been connected to some big names in the portal over the past week, but arguably none have been bigger than TCU transfer forward David Punch, who spent the past two seasons in Fort Worth. There's been some buzz connecting him and Texas, though things could be heating up.

Texas Receives Major David Punch News

TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch enters the game in the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos and Justin Wells of Inside Texas, the Longhorns are seen as the favorite to land a commitment from Punch. He would immediately slot into the starting lineup alongside center Matas Vokietaitis, who officially announced Friday that he would be returning to Texas for next season.

Texas would have arguably one of the best starting frontcourts in the SEC next season if it plays out that way. Punch led TCU in scoring (14.1), rebounds (6.8) and blocks per game (1.9) this past season while shooting 50.3 percent from the field.

Pair this alongside a potential SEC Player of the Year candidate in Vokietaitis, who averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds on 61.9 percent shooting in 36 starts, and the Longhorns will certainly be a force to be reckoned with once the coaching staff figures out what the starting backcourt looks like.

Punch's potential commitment to Texas would essentially end any chance of Dailyn Swain returning to the Longhorns for next season. He declared for the 2026 NBA Draft and could return for his senior season if he chooses, but a first-round guarantee would likely be enough to keep him in the draft.

TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch dribbles the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If Texas somehow had the budget to have a Swain-Punch-Vokietaitis trio, the Longhorns would be seen as no-doubt preseason Top 10 team, but Longhorn fans can only dream.

In the meantime, the Longhorns will likely look to get Punch on campus for a visit as he continues to weigh his options. A native of Harker Heights, TX just an hour north of Austin, Punch would be making a homecoming of sorts if he officially chooses Texas.

The Longhorns can lay the foundation of their portal class with Punch before adding more players to the mix in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.