A Major Texas Transfer Portal Target Just Became Available

The Texas Longhorns have yet to add a commitment out of the transfer portal early this offseason but don't expect that to last long.

Sean Miller and the coaching staff have been active in the portal, making contact with a slew of players in order to begin the process of building the roster for next season.

The first major domino to fall was Dailyn Swain declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, which now opens up the possibility for Texas to target an elite forward to replace him in the starting lineup for next season. The Longhorns might not have to travel far in order to find just that.

Texas Could Have Shot at Dailyn Swain's Replacement

TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch dribbles the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

TCU forward David Punch entered the transfer portal on Wednesday and sources tell Texas Longhorns on SI that Texas is expected to be in the mix in his recruitment.

A product of Harker Heights, TX just north of Austin in the Killeen area, Punch played two seasons at TCU and helped lead the Horned Frogs to the NCAA Tournament in the 2025-26 campaign after a career-best year. He led the team in scoring (14.1), rebounds (6.8) and blocks per game (1.9) while shooting 50.3 percent from the field.

If Texas can land Punch, he would immediately slot in as the starting power forward for the Longhorns, giving Miller a rising player that provides a physical presence in the post and on the glass along with shot-blocking ability on defense.

Punch scored in double figures 26 times this season, which was highlighted by a career-best 26 points to go along with seven rebounds and four blocks in TCU's win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament. He also had five double-doubles.

In TCU's first round win over Ohio State in March Madness, Punch had 16 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and three blocks.

TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch runs a drill during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Punch will need to improve his 3-point shooting, as he went just 11 of 46 (23.9 percent) this year. The ability to stretch the floor would be big for Texas if he decides to head to Austin, as the Longhorns lacked that part of the offense this past season.

Strangely enough, Swain entered his junior season at Texas with just 11 career made 3-pointers after two years at Xavier, but made a career-best 32 triples in what was likely his only season with the Longhorns.

That could be part of Miller's pitch toward Punch, who will likely pursue the 2027 NBA Draft if he has another strong year next season.

It's still early, but Texas will certainly be worth keeping eyes on as Punch weighs his options.

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