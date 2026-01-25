Texas Longhorns Guard Dailyn Swain Shines in Win Over No. 22 Georgia

On Saturday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns knocked off their third-ranked opponent during SEC conference play. With an 87-67 win over the No. 21-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, head coach Sean Miller's squad seems to be gaining momentum at the right time during league play.

It was a massive second-half effort from the Longhorns that led to their 20-point win over the Bulldogs. While Tramon Mark and Matas Vokietaitis shone offensively for Texas, it was Dailyn Swain who led the team in scoring by the final buzzer. The Xavier transfer shone in all aspects on Saturday with 26 points, six rebounds, five steals, and two assists.

Once again, Swain proved that he's more than just a vital piece of the Texas offense — he's foundational to everything the program wants to be. While the Longhorns have had their struggles this season, the junior guard continues to be a reliable presence on the court for Longhorn Nation.

Swain's Impact to This Point

It's an understatement to say that Swain has been a solid piece on Texas' roster so far this season. He hasn't just kept the Longhorns afloat this season — he's been the force that turns close games into victories, even when Texas enters outmatched.

Across the first 19 games of the season, Swain is leading the Longhorns in minutes (29.8), points (16.4), rebounds (7.1), assists (3.3), and steals (1.7) per game. He's also shot an impressive 56.2 percent from the floor, which is second behind Vokietaitis, who's shooting over 62 percent this season.

Swain has also been integral to Texas' success against SEC competition. The Longhorns currently sit at 3-4 in conference play, but have recently been trending upwards with their recent upset wins over Alabama, Vanderbilt, and now Georgia as well. Despite stumbling against Mississippi State and Tennessee, Texas has now achieved three ranked wins in its last five contests.

Is It Time to Buy Stock in the Longhorns?

With a 12-8 record up to this point, the Longhorns are fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. In the past couple of weeks, Texas has been projected to narrowly make or miss the Round of 64. While Coach Miller's squad has been finding its identity here recently, there's still work to be done.

The good news is that Texas is entering a favorable six-game stretch. After facing off against four ranked opponents in their first stretch of conference play, the Longhorns have a solid chance to build their tournament resume just by stacking wins. While wins in the coming days may not turn Texas into a top seed overnight, they would go a long way toward strengthening its case for an NCAA Tournament berth.

