Texas Longhorns Guard Set to Undergo Surgery After Foot Injury

The Texas Longhorns are being hit with some unfortunate injury news a little over a month from the start of the 2026-27 season.

The team announced Wednesday that transfer guard Mikey Lewis will undergo surgery on his right foot after suffering an injury in practice this week and will miss an extended period of time. The good news is that the injury is not expected to be season-ending.

Lewis, a Saint Mary's transfer, averaged 13.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season with the Gaels.

Mikey Lewis Injury Could Have Major Impact on Texas

Saint Mary's Gaels guard Mikey Lewis (0) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis was set to play a valuable role off the bench as Texas' unofficial sixth man, potentially taking some of the load off the shoulders of guard Isaiah Johnson and freshman Austin Goosby.

The freshmen class is undoubtedly talented in the backcourt with Goosby, Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling, but they lack the experience that Lewis was set to provide off the bench. Lewis' injury means the freshmen trio will now be tasked with more playing time during the non-conference schedule, which could lead to expedited improvement but also some early growing pains.

Some of Texas' most notable games during the non-conference slate include vs. Baylor (in San Antonio), vs. Georgetown (Rady Children's Invitational), at Louisville (ACC/SEC Challenge), vs. Miami (in Houston) and vs. Memphis.

Given the update by the team, it appears that Lewis will miss all of non-conference play with sights set on returning during the SEC slate.

Lewis has played in 68 career games (33 starts) and averaged 11.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists during his two years at Saint Mary's.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.