Texas Softball Sees New Faces Shine in First Preseason Game

The reigning back-to-back national champion Texas Longhorns are back on the diamond as the Longhorns began their Fall Ball schedule, taking on Murray State College on Tuesday night.

The Longhorns did not need much time to get settled back in or to knock off any rust, dominating Murray State with an offensive explosion in a 28-1 win to get preseason softball at Red and Charline McCombs Field on its way.

While head coach Mike White rotated his players in and out throughout much of the game, the Longhorns and the Texas fans in attendance received their first look at the three transfers Texas brought in over the offseason: infielder Isa Torres, catcher Samantha Swan, and pitcher Samantha Lincoln. Here's what the three new faces on the Forty Acres did in their first action.

Isa Torres is as Advertised

Florida State Seminoles infielder Isa Torres (3) gets the out at second and throws to first. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the UCF Knights 2-1 on Sunday, May 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns undoubtedly landed the biggest fish in the transfer portal pond when Torres committed to White's program from Florida State.

Torres was listed as the No. 1 player in the transfer portal by Softball America, was named D1 Softball's National Player of the Year, and, in her first game in a Texas uniform, Torres showcased exactly why.

Torres's first at-bat of the night turned into a triple as the infielder showed off her speed, bursting out of the batter's box and taking third with ease. In her second at-bat, Torres showed off her power with a solo home run to right field, all the while flipping back and forth between shortstop and second base and playing good defense.

"What an at-bat," White said. "Just to be able to hit the ball the other way with power, pull the ball over the fence for a home run, and then make some plays in the infield."

Last season in Tallahassee, Torres was the Seminoles' starting shortstop, and now the incoming transfer will compete with senior Viviana Martinez, who was Texas' starting shortstop on its national championship-winning team in 2026. White rotated Torres and Martinez between shortstop and second base, and he is not yet ready to label permanent spots for the duo.

"We'll have to wait and see," White said.

Samantha Swan Will be Reliable Behind the Plate

Arizona State Sun Devils catcher Samantha Swan (32) celebrates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of a Big 12 softball tournament game between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the Arizona State Sun Devils. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns took a big hit for this upcoming season after losing star catcher Reese Atwood to graduation, and Texas dipped into the portal to help that need by adding Samantha Swan from Arizona State.

Swan would showcase the bat that hurt the Longhorns in the Super Regionals while she was at Arizona State, with the catcher knocking two hits in her first two at-bats. Swan began with a single and followed it up with an RBI double, while also showing off her arm behind the dish.

"Samantha Swan behind the plate did a great job for us," White said. "Strong arm down to second and also had a couple of hits as well."

While Swan has big shoes to fill with the departure of Atwood, the senior has more than enough talent both at and behind the plate to do just that.

Samantha Lincoln Adds Another Layer to Texas' Pitching Staff

Texas Tech Red Raiders pitcher Samantha Lincoln (22) throws a pitch in the fourth inning against the Texas Longhorns during Game One of the NCAA Women’s College World Series championship series at Devon Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting the start in the circle and the first two innings of the ballgame was Texas Tech transfer Samantha Lincoln. Lincoln would pitch two shutout innings and allow just a hit as she showcased her talent from inside the circle.

"Sam Lincoln coming in and pitching for us, a left-hander to complement our other pitching staff, which is really good," White said. "(She has) high velticity. I thought she has been working on some spins, and I'd like to see her work on that tonight, and she did a really good job at that.

Now, a junior Lincoln adds an experienced presence to the Texas pitching staff, which has two underclassmen.

The Longhorns have needed a secondary arm behind Kavan to step up in crucial times, especially in the postseason, and Lincoln will be looked to fulfill that role.

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