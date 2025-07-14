Texas Longhorns Kadin Shedrick, Max Abmas Perform at Summer League on Sunday
For Texas Longhorn fans, No. 6 overall pick Tre Johnson was the headliner on Sunday at the NBA Summer League. Johnson scored a team-high 21 points to lead the Washington Wizards to victory over the Brooklyn Nets.
But don't forget, two other Longhorns also put in shifts for their respective teams in Las Vegas.
The Cleveland Cavaliers' Kadin Shedrick and Utah Jazz's Max Abmas both had their best performances yet in the 2K26 Summer League on Sunday. The two overlapped as Longhorns during Abmas's sole year in Austin -- the 2023-24 season under Rodney Terry.
Kadin Shedrick against the Miami Heat
In a 20-point win over Miami in Cox Pavilion, Shedrick contributed eight points, two offensive rebounds, a steal, and a block in 13 minutes. While accumulating five fouls in 10 minutes in his first appearance for Cleveland, Shedrick committed only two fouls this time around, demonstrating improvement in that department.
Shedrick's points on Sunday were his first in Las Vegas, as he went scoreless in the Cavaliers' opener and did not feature in their second game. Four of his eight points came on free throws.
“I’m just gonna use this opportunity to try and continue to prove myself and hopefully continue to take the next step on this journey," Shedrick said about the Summer League in a High School OT interview from June 28.
Sunday's performance could be that step in the right direction.
Coming off his most productive outing, Shedrick could again be in line for playing time versus the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, though the extent is to be determined.
Max Abmas against the Golden State Warriors
The Jazz point guard received extended minutes versus Golden State with Walter Clayton out and Elijah Harkless leaving the game very early.
In 30 minutes played, Abmas recorded 10 points, six of them coming on three-pointers, as well as three assists and a steal. The Jazz fell to the Warriors 103-93.
Abmas could again be in a position to have considerable playing time on Monday, when Utah takes on the San Antonio Spurs. He is playing his second consecutive Summer League with the Jazz after spending the 2024-25 season with its G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.
Across 50 Tip Off Tournament and regular season games, Abmas averaged 13.8 points and 4.8 assists in 26.4 minutes for Salt Lake City, shooting 37.2 percent from three. He scored 20 or more points in 11 of those games.
Scoring has never been an issue for Abmas, who is one of 12 men's players to score more than 3,000 points in college.