Former Texas Longhorns Coach Rodney Terry Reacts to Tre Johnson NBA Draft Pick
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson heard his name called in the 2025 NBA Draft in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, as the Washington Wizards selected him with the No. 6 overall pick.
Former Texas coach Rodney Terry was fired earlier this offseason after two full seasons at the helm but it was he who played a major role in Johnson's recruitment before ultimately getting him to commit to Texas in Nov. 2023.
After the selection was announced, Terry shared his reaction on social media while also sending a message to Johnson.
"We are all so proud of you," Terry wrote on X. "From the first time I watched you play as a freshman I was convinced you would be an NBA Lottery pick. It was a privilege to recruit, and coach you during your year in college. Congrats to The Washington Wizards, you guys got a winner!"
Tre Johnson Joins Texas Longhorns NBA Draft History
Johnson became the first Longhorn to be selected in either round of the draft since 2021, ending a three-year drought for the program. He is the first Texas player picked in the first round since Kai Jones in 2021 and the highest Longhorn selected since 2018 when Mo Bamba also went No. 6 overall.
Johnson is the 16th Longhorn to be drafted in the first round since 2000, joining names like Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge, T.J. Ford, Tristan Thompson and more.
During his introductory press conference, new Texas head coach Sean Miller said that he would encourage Johnson to head to the NBA instead of returning for his sophomore year. That was never really in doubt.
"What I would say to him is that he needs to go (declare for the NBA draft). That's the best decision for him and his family," Miller said.
Johnson averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 34.7 minutes while starting 33 games and missing two contests due to injury. He finished the regular season as the SEC's leading scorer before being named the SEC Freshman of the Year and earning nods to the All-SEC Second Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Terry said before the loss to Xavier in the First Four that Johnson lived up to expectations during his freshman season.
"We expected him to be Freshman of the Year in the league," Terry said. "We expected him to be one of the best players in the league. And he lived up to the billing."
The Wizards made a trade Tuesday with the New Orleans Pelicans that sent guard Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the No. 40 pick to NOLA in exchange for guard CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick.
Johnson will now get to learn from a veteran in McCollum, who is entering his 13th year in the NBA.