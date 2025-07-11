Former Texas Longhorns Forward Makes NBA Summer League Debut
The NBA 2K26 Summer League opened Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, with seven games taking place throughout the afternoon and evening.
The slate was headlined by No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg versus Bronny James, and included various impressive performances, such as from Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Joan Beringer.
Three former Texas Longhorns made their 2025 Vegas Summer League debuts on Thursday, with Cleveland Cavalier center Kadin Shedrick doing so against the Indiana Pacers.
Kadin Shedrick's performance against Indiana
A hand injury this offseason sidelined Shedrick for about six to seven weeks and caused him to miss the G League Elite Camp in May, according to his June 28 interview with HighSchoolOT.
Near the end of the pre-draft process, Shedrick squeezed in six NBA team workouts in 12 days and earned a massive opportunity with Cleveland as a result.
In Cox Pavilion on Thursday, Shedrick came off the bench for the Cavaliers and saw the floor for 10 minutes.
Shedrick showed good hustle and attentiveness, though his mobility sometimes translated into reckleness and fouling. The former Longhorn tallied five fouls in his playing time.
He was proficient as a versatile defender, looking poised in switch and help situations and moving his feet well on transition defense to force a turnover. Shedrick collected two steals and a block while on the floor.
He used his wingspan well to not overcommit into off-balanced positions when defending outside shots, instead forcing difficult attempts from smaller players. That sort of steadiness could also be beneficial in the paint, as overcommitting tends to be the cause of Shedrick's fouls.
A real concern for Shedrick as he enters the professional level is his inability to threaten offensively. Though Shedrick seemed confident as a distributor at the top of the key and higher, he oftentimes looked hesitant or uncomfortable in offensive sets. The Texas alum did not score a point against Indiana, going 0/2 from the field.
The other center on the Cleveland roster, Norchad Omier, played 25 minutes and scored 17 points. While Shedrick is 6'11, Omier stands undersized for a five at 6'7. Playing completely different brands of basketball despite taking up the same position in a lineup, we will see how Shedrick and Omier's playing time compare in game two of Cleveland's Summer League campaign.
After a tough one-point loss, the Cavaliers will be back in action against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.