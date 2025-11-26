Longhorns Country

No. 4 Texas Longhorns Hold Off No. 3 UCLA Bruins in Las Vegas

The Texas Longhorns took on the UCLA Bruins on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada, earning a victory and making a case to move up in the rankings.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) dribbles against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Earlier in the season, head coach Vic Schaefer identified a possible Achilles heel for the No. 4 Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team: free throw shooting.

“Free throws continue to be kind of an Achilles heel for our team,” he said after his team’s matchup against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns a few weeks back.”

However, in the Longhorns’ most recent battle against No. 3 UCLA on Wednesday, free throw shooting might actually have been one of the team’s most significant saving graces, as it helped No. 4 to a 76-65 win over the Bruins.

Texas rallies behind strong numbers behind the free throw line

Oct 14, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Schaefer’s group got off to a strong start on Wednesday against the Bruins, heading into the locker at halftime with a 45-25 lead. 

However, when UCLA started to build momentum in the third quarter, it seemed at times like Texas had no response. The Bruins outscored them in each of the final two quarters, and at one point in the fourth, the Longhorns’ lead had been narrowed to four.

The tide appeared to be flipping in favor of UCLA, forcing Texas to rely on an aspect of their game at which they have struggled to convert this season. 

Luckily for Schafer and the rest of the team, they found themselves up to the challenge. 

Texas converted on 8 of 8 free throw opportunities in the last quarter of play, helping them maintain a lead and escape. Their free throws helped stop the Bruins from establishing a lead at any point, even when the momentum started to shift in their favor. 

Throughout the matchup’s duration, the Longhorns made 16 of 17 free throws, demonstrating significant improvement from prior matchups. 

What else went well?

Mar 31, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) runs the offense against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Outside of success from behind the free throw line, a few players emerged as crucial playmakers and scorers. 

Unsurprisingly, point guard Rori Harmon was one of these players.. She led the team in scoring with 26 points, a position she’s not accustomed to. 

Head coach Vic Schaeffer has emphasized her ability to put her teammates in scoring positions all season long, but finding the basket on her own against the Bruins was a positive byproduct of the work she does on the court.

Other high scorers included junior forward Madison Booker and sophomore guard Jordan Lee, who finished with 16 and 13 points, respectively. 

Texas will turn around to face either South Carolina or Duke on Nov. 27, another matchup that could challenge them and force them to continue tightening up certain elements of their play.

