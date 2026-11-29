The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball program has made a massive move on the 2027 recruiting trail that completely changes the future trajectory of the program.

Beckham Black, the No. 1 overall player in the 2027 class, has committed to Texas, per multiple reports.

Black recently took a visit to Texas last weekend after cancelling a visit with Duke. He was also heavily pursued by Arkansas and USC but is now choosing the Longhorns.

Sean Miller Has Changed Texas Basketball

5-star guard Beckham Black on an unofficial visit with the Texas Longhorns | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

It can’t be emphasized enough how massive this is for Texas and head coach Sean Miller.

In just his second year, Miller has already put together an impressive collection of wins both on and off the court. While the run to the Sweet 16 last year was certainly something to remember, landing Black might be even better. Once he arrives to Austin, Black will be a game-changing player for Texas as a true freshman.

Black now becomes the first commitment of the 2027 class for Texas.

Black will now headline a loaded roster next season that will feature Marcus Spears Jr., who was previously ranked alongside Black as one of the top players in the 2027 class before committing to Texas and reclassifying this past summer.

Spears Jr. will be back at Texas next year since he will be too young to declare for the NBA Draft. The presence of him and Black — and maybe Isaiah Johnson if he elects to return — will give the Longhorns a roster that could be ranked No. 1 in the 2027 preseason rankings.

But on top of that, Black’s addition could signal to other top recruits that Texas is the place to be. Other players could now look toward Austin as a place with the right coach and roster to help them reach their professional goals. Being able to play with an elite guard like Black is now a recruiting pitch that Miller and the coaching staff can use to their advantage.

The work on the 2027 recruiting trail is far from over but it’s safe to say that Texas has landed the top overall prize in the cycle.

Texas fans are surely excited about an 8-0 start to begin this season but the anticipation is already building for the 2027-28 campaign once Black arrives to campus.

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