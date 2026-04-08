Texas Longhorns Lose Another Starter in the Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns took a big hit when the trio of Justice Carlton, Aaliyah Crump and Aaliyah Moore entered the transfer portal. Carlton started 28 games, and Crump started five as a freshman, while Moore started 20 last season before missing the year due to an injury.

Head coach Vic Schaefer and the Longhorns’ squad are now facing another challenge as a second starter enters the transfer portal, leaving a lot of uncertainty for the 2026 season.

Jordan Lee Enters Portal After Strong Sophomore Season

Texas guard Jordan Lee dribbles against UCLA guard Gianna Kneepkens at Mortgage Matchup Center during the Women's Final Four in Phoenix on April 3, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite reaching the Final Four and losing to the eventual champions, the Longhorns are facing an uphill battle in the transfer portal. Jordan Lee, who started 38 of 39 games for Texas, is entering the transfer portal, according to Talia Goodman of On3.

Texas will now be without three of its top four non-graduating scorers, who opted to enter the transfer portal rather than return. Lee averaged 13.2 points per game as a sophomore, which was second on the team behind star forward Madison Booker’s 18.9 points per game.

Forward Kyla Oldacre (10.5) and guard Rori Harmon (8.4) ranked third and fifth, respectively, but exhausted their eligibility. Carlton averaged 8.5 points per game, and Crump scored 7.9, ranking third and fourth among potential returners. However, both entered the portal.

Lee is a former McDonald’s All-American and was a top-10 player in the Class of 2024, according to ESPN. She was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team and followed up with a successful sophomore season. She led Texas in three-pointers and maintained similar efficiency in a bigger role.

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Lee high-fives teammates after coming out of the game against the UCLA Bruins during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Between graduates and portal entrants, Texas finds itself in a peculiar situation following a Final Four run. Beyond Oldacre and Harmon, the Longhorns will be without seniors Teya Sidberry, Ashton Judd and Sarah Graves. Four players have also entered the portal, leaving Texas without starters and depth.

Including Booker, only three projected returners played more than 100 minutes in 2025. Texas is currently set to bring back forward Breya Cunningham, who started 38 of 39 games and averaged 7.7 points per game. Cunningham and Booker are the only returning starters.

Guard Bryanna Preston is also expected to return after playing 14.2 minutes per game, but she did not start a single game. Of the 195 starts recorded last season, only 77 will return, along with a big hit to the team’s depth.

Texas will need to rely heavily on its freshman class in 2026. The Longhorns have three of the top 50 players in the Class of 2026 and one of the top classes in the country.

Brihanna Crittendon during the McDonald's All-American Girls Game at Desert Diamond Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Guard Brihanna Crittendon is ranked eighth by Rivals’ Industry Rankings, and Addison Bjorn is ranked 14th. Both are 6’2” guards, adding to the length of Booker (6'1") and Cunningham (6'4"). Aaliah Spaight is also a high-profile recruit and is a four-star, 5’7” guard.

Texas will need to be active in the portal to add depth, as the Longhorns are not currently projected to have a complete roster. Whether they can add starting-level talent could make a big difference in whether the team can make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

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