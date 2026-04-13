Texas Longhorns Projected Starting Five After David Punch Commitment

The Texas Longhorns have put together a potential preseason Top 10 roster in just a matter of days this offseason.

After making massive move to retain center Matas Vokietaitis, the Longhorns added a pair of portal commits from TCU forward David Punch and Colorado guard Isaiah Johnson, giving Texas three surefire starters for next season.

Though the Longhorns will certainly still need to make more portal additions as the offseason rolls on, fans are now getting a sense of what the roster and starting lineup will look like for the 2026-27 season.

Texas Starting Five Projection is Beginning to Take Shape

Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Given the current personnel on the roster, here is what the Texas starting five likely looks like after

- Isaiah Johnson, G



- Austin Goosby, G



- Bo Ogden, G/F



- David Punch, F



- Matas Vokietaitis, C

Though Ogden is listed as the starting small forward thanks to his ability to shoot and space the floor, it's unlikely that will be the case on opening night. As a true freshman, he will play a role off the bench but likely won't start until later in his career.

Here's the projected Texas starting lineup next season. Expect another portal addition to fill out the starting five.



- Isaiah Johnson, G

- Austin Goosby, G

- ?

- David Punch, F

- Matas Vokietaitis, C



Sean Miller is making moves. pic.twitter.com/IScKc0YBXp — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) April 13, 2026

The Longhorns will need to add a big guard with 3-point shooting ability or a lengthy wing with defensive and 3-point capabilities. Either way, being able to space the floor is a requirement for that final starting spot.

Veteran experience is a plus, which made it tough to see Camden Heide enter portal. He would have filled in that wing spot nicely.

Some Texas fans want to see Dailyn Swain, who declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, fill in that final spot in the starting lineup, something that would potentially make the Longhorns a preseason Top 5 team.

However, the addition of Punch makes it feel more unlikely that Swain will return to Texas next season, though fans can certainly dream.

While the starting lineup is looking elite, the Longhorns will also need to bolster this bench. Adding a big man with shot-blocking ability behind Vokietaitis and Punch would give Texas something it didn't have this past season.

Additionally, snagging a backup point guard with play-making prowess and experience would help fill out the rotation. With so much youth set to come off the bench, adding a veteran to the fold would be ideal for Texas.

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