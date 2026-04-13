TCU Transfer David Punch Announces Massive Commitment to Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns found instant success in year one under new head coach Sean Miller, as he delivered a Sweet 16 appearance, despite being forced into an opening round play-in matchup.

As the Longhorns look to reload their roster, especially after the departure of Dailyn Swain, one of their top players on the season, Miller needed to land an impact player that could make an immediate difference when he steps on campus.

The Longhorns might have found their guy after gaining a commitment from David Punch, a forward from the TCU Horned Frogs, and a leading component of their success last season.

Making A Big Splash

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller reacts to a play against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Longhorns found success with their roster this past season, making an improbable run during March Madness, sparked by elite play from their big man, Matas

Vokietaitis. With his uncertainty on returning for another season in Austin, the Longhorns went after one of the top big men in the country, and landed him as well.

Punch saw a big jump in his production this season with the Horned Frogs, becoming one of the top producing forwards in the country. He averaged 14.1 points per game on 50.3% shooting from the floor. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds, two assists, while also adding 1.9 blocks per game, earning All Big 12 Honorable Mention honors at the end of the season.

The 6-foot-7, 246-pound forward was effective, finishing eighth in the conference in field goal percentage, 12th in rebounds per game, and was 22nd in points. He recorded five double-doubles on the season, including one in the Frogs Round of 64 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes when he finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Punch, a native of Harker Heights, was ranked as the number one power forward in the portal, and the number seven-ranked transfer player. The Longhorns were an obvious fit when he entered the portal due to the proximity to his home, and he could thrive in the system that Miller runs in Austin as well.

The Longhorns will still have their work cut out for them as they look to revamp their roster in year two under Miller, but with an immediate splash in the portal after landing Punch, it's clear that they aren't afraid to go after and secure, some of the top talent available.

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