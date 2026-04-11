The Texas Longhorns Just Got a New Starting Point Guard

The Texas Longhorns are making some major moves in the transfer portal this offseason.

Texas landed its first portal commitment of the cycle on Saturday, as Colorado transfer guard Isaiah Johnson announced on Instagram that he has committed to the Longhorns and head coach Sean Miller for next season.

A Los Angeles native, Johnson played in 32 games with 15 starts for Colorado last season while averaging 16.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 48.6 percent shooting.

Texas Lands First Portal Commit of Offseason

Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Johnson now gives Texas a new starting point guard for next season following the departures of key starters like Jordan Pope and Tramon Mark. Depending on who else the Longhorns land out of the portal, it's possible Johnson will start alongside Austin Goosby next season with Matas Vokietaitis at center.

Johnson displayed some elite scoring ability in the Big 12 this past season. In arguably the best conference in college basketball, it says something that he scored 10+ points in all but three games as a true freshman.

Johnson shared multiple pictures of his recruiting visit to Texas on social media, which included pictures with Sean Miller and the coaching staff along with getting up some shots at the team's practice facility.

Take a look:

Johnson's dad, Chris, is an NBA trainer that has worked with players LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Tyrese Maxey and more. This inside track to NBA-level training likely puts Johnson a step ahead of his competition, something that could be on full display in the SEC next season.

Despite attending high school in Los Angeles, Johnson was born in Houston and will now be continuing his college career back at Texas.

The Longhorns are certainly not done adding out of the portal. Following the transfer departures of Camden Heide, Nic Codie and Simeon Wilcher, Texas barely has a competitive roster and will need to make some more additions to the starting lineup and the bench if the team wants to make it back to March Madness next season.

After a bit of a quiet start to the portal cycle, Johnson's commitment shows that things could start ramping up for Texas over the next week or so. The Longhorns have been connected to buzz around TCU transfer forward David Punch, who could be the next commitment for Texas.

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