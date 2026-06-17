How Texas Football's Offensive Line Stacks Up Against the SEC's Best

Football's worst-kept secret is that a great offensive line is the key to success. Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is keenly aware of this.

In addition to reeling in capable guards Laurence Seymore, Dylan Sikorski and sixth-ranked tackle Melvin Siani from the transfer portal, Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood also pulled whatever strings they had to to get All-SEC First-Team left tackle Trevor Goosby back on the 40 acres for 2026. Still, the Southeastern Conference is chock-full of elite offensive linemen, so where do the Longhorns stand?

It is time to rank the SEC's offensive lines. The conference's edge rusher, running back, defensive tackle, wide receiver, linebacker, tight end, cornerback rooms and quarterbacks have already been ranked.

Ranking the SEC's Offensive Lines

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Drew Bobo stands over the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

No. 16: Florida Gators

New head coach Jon Sumrall was forced to rebuild the entire trench-unit with the exception of returning left guard and effective pass-protector Knijeah Harris. So far, the results have been less than stellar, with that extending to weight-room performance.

No. 15: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Canon Boone gets set for a play against the Alcorn State Braves during the first quarter | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs' unit struggled a lot last season and, as a result, have very little solidified. Canon Boone, who took 97% of the snaps at center last season, should help organize the group once they determine their best five.

No. 14: Auburn Tigers

The Tigers also have very little solidified outside of their center, Cole Best, who followed head coach Alex Golesh from USF. However, their combination of seven transfers, returner Tai Buster and freshman Wilson Zierer looked better than the previous two teams' groups in spring camp.

No. 13: Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorback offensive lineman Kobe Branham and offensive lineman Caden Kitler block during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Returners Kash Courtney, Caden Kitler and Kobe Branham are battling each other and transfer Malachi Breland for the three interior spots while transfers Bryant Williams and Terence Roberson Jr. compete with returner Kavion Broussard for the tackle jobs. The group has shown a lot of positional flexibility so far and will give new head coach Ryan Silverfield a lot of options for his starting combination.

No. 12: Vanderbilt Commodores

The Commodores roll into 2025 with one of the less impressive groups from a portal-ranking and PFF-grade standpoint; however, it is important to remember that head coach Clark Lea and offensive coordinator Tim Beck have different standards for what they want in a lineman. Vanderbilt does not even use 'left' and 'right' designations on their line, instead using a strong tackle and guard who rotate to the strong side of the formation.

Lea and Beck have consistently had solid units that are carefully tailored to their niche scheme. This year will be no different.

No. 11: South Carolina Gamecocks

North Carolina State Wolfpack saftey Daemon Fagan and North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Jacarrius Peak celebrate a touch down in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinals | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Jacarrius Peak was the No. 5 overall player in the portal but sustained a foot injury that will keep him out of fall camp. He is a part of a line, which is entirely composed of transfers, and that will need him at full health to maintain this spot on the list.

No. 10: Kentucky Wildcats

The Wildcats have been working with a group of seven under which is led by top-eight offensive line transfers Lance Heard, Coleton Price, and Tegra Tshabola.

Malachi Woods returns after performing well in limited snaps last season.

No. 9: Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. gets into position during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies had to replace everything around quality starting center Mark Nabou Jr., and had clear priorities when doing so. No. 8 and 11 transfer tackles Tyree Adams and Wilikin Formby will have to combine with Nabou to overcome three-star transfer guards Coen Echols and Trovon Baugh.

No. 8: Alabama Crimson Tide

New offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, the Tide's fourth since 2021, has a nice blend of productive returners and talented transfers to work with this season.

William Sanders and Michael Carroll should anchor a line with decisions to make at a few of its positions.

No. 7: Ole Miss Rebels

Despite dealing with much turnover this offseason, the Rebels were able to retain all three of their starters on the interior.

The trio gives new offensive coordinatorJohn David Baker breathing room while he chooses between transfers Carrius Curne, Tommy Kinsler IV and returner Terez Davis for the two tackle gigs.

No. 6: Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green in action during the first half against the Massachusetts Minutemen | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Tigers are getting back All-SEC Second-Team member Cayden Green at left tackle along with the effective guard tandem of Dominick Giudice and Curtis Peagler.

Transfers Josh Atkins and Zack Owens fill in the other two spots, though neither are highly regarded.

No. 5: LSU Tigers

LSU brought in the most impressive transfer haul of any SEC squad and while lines that lack familiarity are at a disadvantage, it is hard to deny the talent of top-six transfer interior linemen Devin Harper and Aliou Bah and No. 3 overall transfer Jordan Seaton.

They join a squad that is anchored by Braelin Moore at center, though right tackle remains a question mark.

No. 4: Oklahoma Sooners

Starting left tackle Michael Fasusi and center Jake Maikkula return after good 2025 campaigns, as do Eddy Pierre-Louis and Heath Ozaeta, who split left guard snaps almost evenly to mixed results. Ryan Fodje will step into an expanded role at right guard while No. 7 transfer tackle E'Marion Harris, the lone newcomer, takes over the right tackle spot.

Their continuity is paying off in camp, as much of the spring buzz coming out of Norman was about how this trench unit is the finest Brett Venables has ever coached.

No. 3: Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. gestures after a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Volunteers are getting more than 3,500 snaps back from the 2025 squad and only have to rely on right tackle Ory Williams to pick up the Josh Heupel offense as a transfer.

Left guard Wendell Moe Jr. is the star of the group, allowing just one sack last season while posting a PFF run-blocking grade of 75.2.

No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs

Elite pass-protector Earnest Greene III is sliding from right to left tackle and Juan Gaston, who got some burn at the spot last season, will step up into his vacated role.

On the interior, both All-SEC Second Team center Drew Bobo and solid guard Dontrell Glover are returning, while true freshman Zykie Helton will take over the other guard spot.

No. 1: Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Goosby and Siani make up the conference's strongest tackle tandem, while veteran center Connor Robertson should help bring along left guard Laurence Seymore and right guard Brandon Baker, who is kicking inside after a solid season at right tackle in 2025.

Penalties killed this group last year. However, with Sarkisian and Flood knowing who their top five are this early in pre-season, they should be able to emphasize a reduction of flags in practice.

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