Texas Longhorns Release Complete 2025-26 Basketball Schedule
The start of the Sean Miller era with the Texas Longhorns is quickly approaching, with the opening game of the 2025-26 season sitting less than a month away, as the Longhorns will open the much-anticipated season against a Final Four team from last year in the Duke Blue Devils on Nov. 4.
On Tuesday, the Longhorns officially announced the complete schedule for the 2025-26 season, with Texas playing a minimum of 31 games, including 13 non-conference matchups and 18 games against SEC opponents.
Texas will take on teams from across the country and across a vast number of conferences, matching up against teams from 11 different conferences, with teams obviously from the SEC, other Power 4 conferences in the ACC and Big 12, basketball powerhouse in the Big East, while facing teams from smaller conferences in the Patriot League and the Southwestern Atlantic Conference. Here's a quick look at some of the Longhorns' biggest matchups from different conferences.
Taking a Short Glimpse at Standout Matchups
Florida Gators
Last year's national championship winner resides in the SEC, and the Longhorns will face them late in the season. The Florida Gators get ready to defend their national title after defeating the Houston Cougars in a close 65-63 victory.
Texas will take on Florida just once, on Feb. 25 at the Moody Center. The two squads also matched up just one time, in the Longhorns' inaugural season in the SEC, with the Gators scoring a blowout 84-60 victory in Gainesville. The late-season matchup will say a lot about the Longhorns' potential postseason outlook, if they're able to compete with the defending national champions and a Gators squad looking to repeat.
Duke Blue Devils
As already mentioned, the Longhorns' season and Miller's tenure will kick off with a difficult challenge as Texas opens the season against ACC powerhouse Duke in the first week of November for the Dick Vitale Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.
The Blue Devils come off a Final Four run that eventually ended at the hands of the national runners-up, Houston. As always, Duke will be star-studded with a cast of elite freshmen talent, which features three five-stars and two four-star stars part of their 2025 recruiting class. A matchup against one of college basketball's blue bloods will say a lot about Miller's squad right out of the gates.
UConn Huskies
The Longhorns will once again have one of their non-conference matchups against another one of the top teams in college basketball as Texas meets with the Big East's UConn Huskies on Dec. 12 in Hartford, C.T. The matchup will be the second year in a row the two teams face off, as Dan Hurley's squad traveled to Austin a season ago and left with a 76-65 victory.
While last season was a down year for the Huskies after losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to eventual national champions Florida, UConn has been one of the top teams in college basketball in recent years, winning back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024.
Miller and Hurley faced off twice a season ago, as both coaches were conference rivals with Miller's former team, the Xavier Musketeers, also being in the Big East. With the teams splitting the season series, as the Huskies won the first matchup 94-89 at home, while the Musketeers defended their home court, winning 76-72.